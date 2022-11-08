12:15 a.m.
Democrat Adam Frisch saw his lead dip below 5,000 votes after midnight as more ballots trickled in. The challenger from Aspen now leads incumbent Lauren Boebert by 4,991 votes.
According to the Colorado Secretary of State's election reporting website, there was still counting occurring tonight in Mesa, Delta, San Miguel, Pitkin, and Eagle counties.
With the race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Incumbent Lauren Boebert growing tighter, voters may not know who will be representing Colorado's third congressional district until Wednesday.
Surrounded by a crowd of her enthusiastic constituents at Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar in Grand Junction Tuesday night, Representative Boebert was unable to provide her supporters with a definitive answer on whether or not she had won.
Despite most major publications, including the New York Times, and political analyst anticipating a win for Boebert, Frisch holds a slight lead over the Republican congresswoman in the returns.
Boebert expressed her dismay for the rate at which the ballots were being counted.
"We have countries that count all of their votes on the same day and you deserve the same in America," Boebert told her crowd who responded with applause. "There’s no excuse to not be able to count them. But I am so optimistic, it is absolutely trending in our favor. The New York Times is still saying Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is very likely to win. It’s unfortunate that we can’t have results same day as many other countries do. That should not be the way it is in America, we should be held to a higher standard and be able to deliver results same day."
The congresswoman reassured the crowd that she had "talked to some folks at the Mesa County Elections who said they have about 10-15,000 ballots that have not been reported, and we know a lot of Republicans have waited for today to vote."
"If they’re doing that in Mesa County, they’re doing that all over Colorado’s third district," Boebert said.
The interior of the bar was adorned with red, white and blue balloons, several types of Boebert paraphernalia as well as a table selling Boebert-themed coffee beans, shirts and copies of her book "My American Life."
The crowd was unbothered by the early returns. Instead, many danced, dined and took photos and got items autographed by the congresswoman.
When asked by reporters if she would concede in the result of a loss, Boebert said "I don’t believe that we will lose Colorado’s third district. I look forward to being the congresswoman once again in a second term and fighting for everything we work so hard for."
Shortly after, Boebert was again asked if she'd fight the results if polls show a Frisch win.
"Things are looking very great right now," Boebert said in response. "Like I said, we have 10-15,000 ballots that still need to be reported here in Mesa County. We are going to win and we are going to win big."
Reporters asked a third time if the Republican congresswoman would accept the results in the case of a loss, though Boebert said that "The votes are absolutely going to be in my favor and we are going to win Colorado’s third district."
