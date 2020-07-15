Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores. The company said the policy will go into effect on Monday, July 20, 2020 to allow time to inform stores and customers.

Walmart will require shoppers to wear masks at all of its 5,000-plus locations nationwide, as well as Sam's Club stores, starting on Monday, July 20.

Walmart joins Starbucks, Barnes and Noble and a handful of other national retailers who require masks for entry.

In addition to signage displaying the rule, Walmart will also use employees called "Health Ambassadors" to help enforce the policy.

In a release, Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said: "Our focus and priority has been and continues to be on the health and safety of our associates, members and customers."

Tags

Recommended for you