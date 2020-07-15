Walmart will require shoppers to wear masks at all of its 5,000-plus locations nationwide, as well as Sam's Club stores, starting on Monday, July 20.
Walmart joins Starbucks, Barnes and Noble and a handful of other national retailers who require masks for entry.
In addition to signage displaying the rule, Walmart will also use employees called "Health Ambassadors" to help enforce the policy.
In a release, Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said: "Our focus and priority has been and continues to be on the health and safety of our associates, members and customers."