Seeding the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series by and large followed the final regular-season rankings, with Walters State Community College (Tennessee) the No. 1 seed as the top-ranked team in the nation.
The NJCAA announced the seeds for this year's national tournaments this morning for all three divisions. It's the second year the JUCO World Series field has been seeded by the NJCAA.
The Senators (57-5) qualified for JUCO for the 11th time and play the second game of the tournament against No. 10 Harford Community College (Maryland) at noon Saturday. The Fighting Owls (48-7) are making their second trip to Grand Junction, also qualifying in 2016.
Wabash Valley College (Illinois) drew the No. 2 seed and plays JUCO newcomer Snead State Community College (Alabama), seeded ninth, at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the third game of the day. Wabash Valley, the top-hitting team in the nation, is 56-7, Snead State is 42-12.
Opening the tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Suplizio Field is No. 4 College of Central Florida playing No. 7 Cowley College (Kansas). The Patriots (46-15) are making their first trip to Grand Junction since 1998; the Tigers (50-9) are here for the 11th time and fourth straight, not counting 2020, when the tournament was canceled by the pandemic.
Fans will like the final game Saturday — a battle of Texas, with defending national champion McLennan Community College (49-11-1), seeded third, facing No. 8 San Jacinto College-North (44-18) at 7:30 p.m.
Crowder College (Missouri) is the No. 5 seed, facing No. 6 Central Arizona College at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Crowder Roughriders (53-11) were last year's No. 1 seed, with the Vaqueros (54-12), the 2019 national champions, entering for the third straight time.
Two elimination games follow the Crowder-Central Arizona game on Sunday.
Seeding the tournament eliminates the rotating schedule, which often had two of the top teams meeting early in the tournament simply by the luck of the draw. It's also eliminated the dreaded coin flip should three teams remain in the tournament after Thursday.
In that case, the team with the most games played receives a bye to Game 19 on Saturday, with the other teams playing in a national semifinal game Friday night. If there is a tie for most games played, the team that won the head-to-head matchup in the tournament receives a bye to Game 19. If there's still a tie, the seeds come into play, with the highest-seeded team advancing to Game 19.
One other scheduling note: Monday night's game begins one hour earlier than usual, at 6:30 p.m., with the traditional post-game fireworks show to follow.
