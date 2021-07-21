A Washington state man traveling through Colorado of has been reported missing in northwest part of the state.
Wayne Lee Farrell was scheduled to meet his sister, Libby McKee, in Denver on Sunday, July 18. When he failed to meet her, Libby McKee filed a missing person report for her brother.
McKee said her brother was traveling on back roads from Washington and camping along his route. The last time McKee was in contact with her brother, he was in the Rangely area.
He is driving a white 1980s model Ford F250 with a truck camp with Washington license plate number C85012H.
Farrell is 66-years-old and stands at 6 foot 1. He has hazel eyes, short, grey hair, and weighs around 150 pounds.
Anyone with any information on Farrell may contact Rangely Police Department at 970-675-8466.