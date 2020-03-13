Hi folks, this is Matt Meyer, the Digital Engagement Editor writing: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, there's a pressing need for accurate information that's easily accessible for everyone.
Every story that directly relates to public health and safety will be free to read on our website.
If you run into the paywall on a local story that you believe affects public health and safety, send me an email at matt.meyer@gjsentinel.com. Note that this doesn't include slice-of-life stories like the one about CMU students adjusting to the changes around online-only classes, or Kansas cancelling their concert.
Thanks and I hope you're well.