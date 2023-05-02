A letter was sent to Wells Fargo customers April 28 notifying them that the branch on Main Street will permanently close Aug. 2.
The bank was not able to provide a comment regarding the reason prompting the closure.
The bank building and the parking lot behind it cover approximately 1.86 acres on the corner of Main Street and Fourth Street, and down to Colorado Avenue, according to the Mesa County Assessor's map.
Brandon Stam, Executive Director at Downtown Grand Junction, did not provide a comment either, saying that he "just found out about this" and has "very little information. I didn't know it was coming."
The closure will not affect anyone's accounts, according to the letter, and other area branches will remain open. Other nearby Wells Fargo locations include 2808 North Ave., 2415 Patterson Road and the 3231 I-70 Business Loop.
"I had no idea," said Mark Courtier, a Wells Fargo customer who usually uses the the Main Street branch. "Its definitely a surprise, and I'd like to know why the bank is closing. Its inconvenient I guess, but not that big a deal. Kind of weird though."
The downtown Wells Fargo, with the iconic chrome sculpture of a bison out front, has long been a gathering place for the community.
Oftentimes in the summer, musical groups or individuals will play music in the area near the sculpture.
It’s also the area where every holiday season a large tree is decorated as part of the downtown holiday lights display.
Abe Herman, a City Council member, said he just recently learned of the bank's closure but doesn't expect the building to remain vacant for long.
"Downtown is thriving right now," Herman said. "I can't imagine that building will be empty very long. People will be clamoring to get a spot downtown. With how vibrant Main Street is becoming, that place will get picked up pretty quick."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.