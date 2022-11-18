State wildlife officials have been unable to find additional evidence supporting initial indications that wolves may have killed domestic cow calves near Meeker.
"We're scratching our heads a little bit. We really don't know exactly what has occurred up there," Travis Black, Northwest regional manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told the agency's commission at its meeting this week in Gateway.
In early October, the agency began investigating after the deaths of 18 calves belonging to the Klinglesmith family ranch outside Meeker. Black said that a handful had injuries that appeared somewhat consistent with depredation by wolves.
Since then, Parks and Wildlife has put up game trail cameras, done howling surveys aimed at trying to hear howls back from wolves, and conducted aerial surveys. But Black said investigators have found zero evidence of wolves to date in the area.
He said they took one scat sample and some hair samples off a fence, and the samples were sent off for analysis and came back "somewhat inconclusive" regarding whether they came from wolves.
Further complicating things, the ranch has had more dead calves showing up as it has been gathering its animals off the range. Black said he believes up to 40 cattle if not more have died altogether.
He said he believes the ranch had a veterinarian look at a couple of the dead calves, and the vet's initial assessment led to the belief that maybe there's a health component contributing to the deaths. While cautioning that he's not a vet, he said his understanding is one possibility is that a bacterial infection was involved. Such an infection can be exacerbated if cattle are harassed by wolves or some other event in nature, creating a low-oxygen environment in the body that causes the bacteria to germinate and create toxins that can cause death relatively quickly, Black said.
But he said some of the microscopic lesions that would be expected to be visible as a result of the bacteria weren't found on the animals, according to expert analysis.
He said it's possible wolves came through and spooked livestock, potentially injuring some, and some sort of health component exacerbated things and cattle continued to die over time. He said the deaths also could have resulted from a myriad of other things, including attacks by livestock protection dogs, but he doesn't know that such dogs were generally in the same location as the cattle at the same time.
"It's perplexing. Right now we simply don't have a solid answer for what's occurred," Black said.
He said injuries to calves suggestive of a wolf attack included things such as missing tails and bite marks on hamstrings, hocks and flanks, but there weren't the typical signs of wolves returning to feed on them, though wolves may have been spooked and not comfortable coming back, he said.
He said the investigation is continuing.
A ranch representative said Friday that the ranch isn't currently commenting on the matter. Ranch owner Lenny Klinglesmith served on the stakeholder advisory group that made recommendations to Parks and Wildlife as it prepares to restore wolves to western Colorado starting by the end of next year, as required by Colorado voters in a 2020 ballot measure.
That measure also requires the state to compensate owners for losses of livestock to wolves. Such losses already have occurred in North Park due to a wolfpack that already established itself there after wolves migrated there from out of state.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Duke Phillips said at this week's meeting that he thinks the Meeker situation "just really illustrates the complexity of depredation and compensation to the (livestock) producers."
"We've heard it from the beginning it's not as simple as a wolf kills a cow, get paid for the cow. It's a lot bigger issue than that. ... I think this is a good example of what we're going to face, kind of, moving forward."
Reid DeWalt, assistant director of aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources at Parks and Wildlife, also told the commission that Parks and Wildlife can't confirm it genetically, but there are a lot of indications that three wolves recently killed across the border in Wyoming had been part of the North Park pack.
The agency learned of the deaths in mid-October. Wyoming officials told Parks and Wildlife they were year-and-a-half-year old, black females without collars. That fits the description of members of the North Park pack, and DeWalt said that while wolves continue to be sighted in North Park, Parks and Wildlife hasn't seen all seven members of the pack together since the reported deaths.
"There will be all kinds of twists and turns in this story. This is just another one," DeWalt said.
The wolf pack came to be when two adults produced the first wolf litter born in the wild in the state in some 80 years.
DeWalt said Wyoming state law prohibits sharing of genetics that Parks and Wildlife could use to confirm the dead animals are the same ones that were in the pack.
Gray wolves are a federally protected species in Colorado, but can be legally killed in Wyoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.