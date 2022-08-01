SAN DIEGO — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
It’s the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26 with a lower back strain. He’s played in only 42 games this season.
To take his spot on the roster, the Rockies recalled infielder Alan Trejo from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Cycling
Former Mav wins World Cup race
Former Colorado Mesa cyclist Gwendalyn Gibson won her first Elite MTB World Cup race last weekend in Snowshoe, West Virginia.
Gibson won Friday’s short track race, coming from fourth place, about 10 seconds behind the leader, on the final lap to win in the final sprint.
She placed eighth in the cross-country race on Sunday and moved into 12th place in the World Cup standings, the top American racer.
Several CMU cyclists were also competing, with junior Madigan Munro finishing third in the U23 race, senior Lauren Lackman finishing 11th and Sydney Nielson 23rd. Junior Daxton Mock was 22nd in the men’s race, with two incoming freshmen, Carson Hampton and Austin Beard, placing 30th and 43rd, respectively.
