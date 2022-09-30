We are hopeful you have worked up an appetite for entertainment and food this week, because this weekend is a good one for both.

Fit these events into your schedule and your taste buds will thank you.

Oktoberfest celebrations are planned at The Ale House on Saturday, Oct. 1, and at Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The Annual Pancake Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Coates Creek Schoolhouse on DS Road just west of the Glade Park store.
The Grand Valley Food Truck Throwdown featuring eight local food trucks will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lowell Village Commons, 310 S. Seventh St.