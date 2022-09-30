We are hopeful you have worked up an appetite for entertainment and food this week, because this weekend is a good one for both.
Fit these events into your schedule and your taste buds will thank you.
RAISE A STEIN
There are two area Oktoberfest celebrations planned. One may be a little closer to home for you and the other will allow you to check out some of the aspen leaves that are finally changing.
Oktoberfest will be celebrated beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St. There will be live entertainment, an Oktoberfest menu and giveaways along with a lineup of fall beers.
The breweries that will be featured are Palisade Brewing Co., Avery Brewing, Odell Brewing, Crooked Stave & Friends, Ramblebine Brewing Co., Snow Capped Cidery, Talon Winery, Tivoli Brewing Co., Ska Brewing, Peach Street Distillery, Breckenridge Brewery, Stone Brewing, Odd13 Brewing, Left Hand Brewing Co. and Melvin Brewing.
Tickets cost $30 general admission if purchased by Friday, Sept. 30, at eventbrite.com. Day-of tickets cost $35.
Proceeds from this event will go to Mesa County Search and Rescue.
Oktoberfest also is coming to Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 8338 Powderhorn Road, just off Colorado Highway 65 on the side of Grand Mesa.
This celebration will go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the resort.
The event will include music from the German band Alpine Echo from 1–4 p.m., German food — bratwurst, Spaetzle and pretzels — and beer — Weihenstephan Hefeweiss and Bitburger Pilsner. There will be a stein holding contest, sausage throwing contest for kids, German scavenger hunt and more, according to powderhorn.com.
Scenic chair rides will be available on the Flat Top Flyer. Kids can ride free with the purchase of an adult lift ticket and 2022/23 winter season passholders ride free.
Powderhorn’s bike park is closed for the season. Go to powderhorn.com for information.
MIX UP BREAKFAST
Break up your usual Saturday morning routine by rising with the sun and going for breakfast on Glade Park.
The Annual Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Coates Creek Schoolhouse will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the schoolhouse on DS Road just west of the Glade Park store.
On the menu are homemade sourdough pancakes, eggs, ham, bacon, hash browns and beverages. There will be door prizes, a bake sale and kids activities.
Admission costs $10 for age 12 and older, $12 for those younger than 12.
Proceeds from the breakfast go toward renovation efforts for the schoolhouse, which was built in 1919. It was attended by children from both Colorado and Utah. The schoolhouse is on both the national and state registers of historic places, according to historycolorado.org.
EAT UP THE COMPETITION
Get lunch or dinner or both at the Grand Valley Food Truck Throwdown.
This friendly competition will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lowell Village Commons, 310 S. Seventh St., which is the lawn area in front of the Lowell School (formerly R-5 High School).
There will be eight trucks at the competition: BNC BBQ, Brandy’s Kitchen, Daddy O’s Grill and Chill, Nomad Bowlz, Pho Cupp, Practical Smokers, Smokey Bonez BBQ and Underdog Cheese.
And Gemini Beer Co. will be there with its craft brews.
Each person attending will receive a voting token to leave at their favorite food truck. The truck with the most tokens at the end of the event will receive a small trophy and big bragging rights.
Tickets cost $5 and can be used Saturday only to receive a $5 credit toward a Gemini beer or an appetizer or side dish from a food truck.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3LNQexy or at the event, if not sold out.
For information about this and other Lowell Village Commons events, go to lowellmetro.specialdistrict.org/community-calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.