As the Broncos prepare to bring a group of head coaching candidates to Denver for the next round of interviews this week, the search appears to have layers yet to unfold.

After an initial round of eight interviews — now seven candidates with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh backing out to remain at his alma mater — the search will progress this week with a smaller group. As of Monday afternoon, though, multiple sources told The Post that the Broncos’ search committee had not finalized a schedule for who might come to town when.

