Broncos Raiders Football

the associated press

Punter Sam Martin was cut Monday by Denver.

 Rick Scuteri

Sam Martin is out as the Broncos punter, and Corliss Waitman is in.

On Monday, one day ahead of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline, the Broncos released Martin. The decision to cut Martin, who punted in 33 of the Broncos’ 35 games over the past two years, saves the team about $1.88 million in cap space when subtracting Martin’s $2.7 million cap number from what Waitman is set to earn ($825,000).