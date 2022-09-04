As he walked around the practice fields during training camp last month, the voice of Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could rarely be heard.

Evero would observe an individual drill and pat nose tackle Mike Purcell on the helmet after what he judged to be a good rep. He would confer with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the latter far more animated. And during teamwork, he would be focused on his call sheet and jot down an occasional note.