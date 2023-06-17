Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, center, celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with teammates Eric Tomlinson (87) and Courtland Sutton (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
David Becker
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Bart Young
Jack Dempsey
The middle of the field was easy money for Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton and quarterback Russell Wilson during minicamp on Tuesday. Sutton would hit a slant route before catching a pass from Wilson for a nice gain.
While Wilson and Sutton showcased their chemistry, Jeudy made cornerback Riley Moss aware that he’s one of the best route-runners in the game. Jeudy gave the rookie his “welcome to the league” moment by turning him around before cutting back to make a catch.
