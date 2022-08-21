Ten things about the Broncos after Saturday’s 42-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills:

1. Coach Nathaniel Hackett can take solace — the Broncos aren’t the only team this preseason with a bad running game. Through two games with an almost entirely backup offense, the Broncos rank last in rushing yards per game (35.5) and per carry (1.82). In Sunday’s 42-15 loss at Buffalo, the offense averaged 1.9 yards per attempt. But look around the NFL over the weekend and also laboring were Kansas City (2.6), Carolina (2.5), the Los Angeles Rams (2.3), Miami (2.1) and Pittsburgh and Indianapolis (both 1.7).