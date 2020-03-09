Jed Brummett scored six goals Sunday at Walker Field in a top-15 men’s lacrosse showdown, leading Colorado Mesa past Rockhurst 14-10.
The No. 15 Mavericks (7-0) scored five first-quarter goals, with Brummett scoring quickly on an assist from James Booth, followed by AJ Switzer running in unassisted for a 2-0 lead.
Rockhurst took a 6-5 lead midway through the second quarter, but CMU scored three goals in the final five minutes of the first half to regain momentum with an 8-6 lead. Brummett, a freshman attacker, scored two of those goals and Switzer connected with only 15 seconds left before halftime.
The Hawks opened the second-half scoring, but again, the Mavericks responded with five straight goals to go up 13-7 on No. 11 Rockhurst (5-1).
Despite being out-shot 52-37, the Mavericks got solid play in goal from Remi Reeves, who made 11 saves.
Baseball
A three-run home run by Haydn McGeary erased a 1-0 deficit and gave the No. 7 Mavericks a 3-2 victory over Regis at Suplizio Field.
Colorado Mesa (14-4, 4-0 RMAC) swept the opening series of the conference season. McGeary’s home run was his ninth of the season and came after Jonathan Gonzalez beat out an infield single and Tanner Garner reached on an error to open the sixth inning.
Matt Cassin bunted both runners over for McGeary, who sent the first pitch he saw over the right-center field fence.
Kannon Handy (2-0) pitched one perfect inning of relief, striking out two, for the win and Cade Nicol earned his first save.
Left-hander Ryan Day made his CMU debut after missing the first few weeks with a sore arm. The junior transfer from Blinn College (Texas), the younger brother of former reliever Tyler Day and the son of former Maverick pitcher Steve Day, threw two innings, throwing 24 pitches, 20 strikes, and striking out two.
Softball
After being swept Saturday by Colorado School of Mines, the Mavericks came back to sweep the Orediggers 11-0 and 8-0, both in five innings.
A three-run home run by AnnMarie Torres and a solo shot by Camryn Mullen in the first inning of the opener put the Mavericks up 4-0, and they erupted for seven runs in the third inning. Jordyn Hays and Brooke Doumer each hit two-run home runs in the inning.
Paige Adair (4-2) allowed one hit and struck out two.
CMU (16-6, 10-2 RMAC) scored eight runs on nine hits and four Mines errors in the finale.
Shea Mauser (8-2) scattered six hits and struck out two.