Marlins Rockies Baseball

Kris Bryant says he’s healthy for his second season with Colorado after missing most of 2022 with back and foot injuries.

The Associated Press

 The Associated Press

Failure has never been an option for Kris Bryant.

“That goes all the way back to elementary school and not wanting to get a B on any test,” he said. “I got almost straight A’s in high school and when I got one B, I felt like a complete failure.”