A second moose attack in less than two weeks was reported by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday.
The latest incident involved a 62-year-old New Mexico man who was attacked by a bull moose Wednesday morning while running with his two dogs on a trail on the west side of Winter Park, a CPW news release said.
The victim was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital with minor injuries and released later Wednesday. The dogs were unharmed.
The man was running on Sundog Trail around 7:30 a.m. with his two dogs off-leash when the attack occurred.
“The dogs were 40 to 50 feet in front of him and came running back toward him,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “He stopped and saw the moose at 50 feet. At that point, the dogs ran past him and left the scene.”
Rocksund said the man reported that he took two steps forward to get a better look at the moose and “those two steps caused the moose to charge. He’s very lucky that his only injury is a hoof print-shaped laceration on the back of his head.”
Rocksund said wildlife officers did not find the moose after walking the trail system in the area.
“This is a good reminder for folks to keep their dogs on leash and give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors,” Rocksund said. “It’s hard to see around these corners with the thick vegetation on these trails, so having a dog on a short leash here is key.”
On Aug. 13, a 79-year-old woman was severely injured after being attacked by a cow moose around 9 p.m. in a rural area outside a home south go Glenwood Springs.
She was transported to a Front Range hospital at the time.
“The incident occurred in an area of quality moose habitat and it is known that the moose frequent this area year-round,” Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita said at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the woman. This incident was no fault of her own. Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat.”