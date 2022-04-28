A new winery has arrived in the Grand Valley.
Even though it’s new to the area, Carboy Winery is well-known to many because of its popular selection of wines.
Last weekend marked the first day of Carboy Winery at Mt. Garfield Estate’s official week-long grand opening celebration, and scores of people came by to enjoy the festivities and see the renovations and improvements to the property, 3572 G Road in Palisade.
The grand opening came at the same time as the “Barrel into Spring” event, where individuals attended six wineries of their choice and enjoyed barrel tastings and food pairings from Fidel’s in Palisade at its location.
“It’s very exciting,” Palisade resident Deidre O’Callaghan said. “We (she and James Hammond) were here when they first purchased the Mt. Garfield Estate and are excited to see someone come in and rebuild it. We love the new deck. It’s beautiful. In five years, the vines will be so lush.”
Grand Junction resident Ron Cummings has been enjoying the Carboy Winery since it first opened in Littleton six years ago and is thrilled to have it at their fingertips now.
“It’s nice to have a Carboy (Winery) down here,” Cummings said. “We’ve been going to Littleton and Breckenridge (to enjoy it). I love the atmosphere and can get a special growler full of wine. The wine’s really good and pairs well with a lot of different food.”
Palisade resident Parker Buccowich was another of the plethora of visitors who enjoyed the grand opening celebration.
“It’s a great facility with a kind staff,” he said. “They’re obviously coming into their own. It’s fantastic and I’m happy to be here.”
Natasha Sauvage of Sauvage Spectrum Winery, 676 38 1/4 Road, agreed. “They did a nice job here and the wine’s fantastic,” she said.
After Carboy Winery purchased the Mt. Garfield Estate in late 2020, James Melling, a Florida native, said he relocated to Palisade “to build the winery, vineyard and sparkling program” assisting in many of the renovations which include a rooftop patio, stainless steel tanks to make sparkling wine, and most recently an outdoor staging area to play music. Melling said the stage, which resembles a tool shed, was purchased from Palisade’s Riverbend Park three weeks ago. It is a restored migrant worker building from 1901.
“We plan to restore and protect it so it lasts another 120 years,” he said. Melling added he plans to research more of its history and will then “put a placard on the side of the building so its history isn’t lost.”
Melling said Carboy Winery on the Mt. Garfield Estate recently leased five acres from Jeremy and Cali Ferber, the owners of Posey Vineyards, to add to the 13-acre estate.
“I love living in Palisade and the Grand Valley,” Melling said. “The community here is one of collaboration of all of us wineries, breweries and distilleries working together. The climate is everyone helps each other and everyone succeeds because of it.”
Craig Jones, another of the managing partners of Carboy Winery, said the purchase of a winery in the Grand Valley is something they had wanted to do for quite some time.
“Everyone’s excited,” Jones said. “We’ve built relationships here over the last six years and (now) we don’t have to ship the grapes to Denver. We can crush the grapes here.”
He added that Carboy Winery has had excellent business dealings with Talbott Farms and Sauvage Spectrums Winery since they launched their first winery in Littleton six years ago. “Everyone’s super friendly,” Jones said. “We have great neighbors.”
Jones said one of the “fan favorite” wines is Zweiguelt from Austria, which was featured as a barrel tasting wine. Eight hundred pounds of grapes were crushed to make 60 gallons of wine, which equaled a full barrel. Other wines made in the Grand Valley that Carboy features are Cabernet Franc, Syran, Rose, Malbec and Viogneir. Jones said what distinguishes Carboy from others in the business is their focus on sparkling wine.
Carboy, which has wineries now in Littleton, Breckenridge, Denver and Palisade, recently won Best of Show in the 2021 Colorado Governor’s Cup Uncorked Show for its 2019 Teroldego, which originated from a grape made in Northeast Italy.
The Governor’s Cup competition included 279 wine submissions from 41 wineries. Sauvage Spectrum Winery was also one of the 14 wineries recognized as a winner in the competition.
Carboy on Mt. Garfield Estate is not the only new winery in Palisade — TWP Winery and Farmhouse, 3334 F Road, is also a newcomer to the area.
