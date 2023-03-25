Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Carolyn Hax: March 28, 2023

  • Updated

Carolyn: At a wedding, would people prefer to sit with their nuclear families or with their age cohort (cousins’ table, aunts and uncles at their own table, etc.)? Fiance and I are disagreeing about this! He thinks people will have plenty of time to move around and visit during non-eating parts of the wedding. I think people want to party with their own age cohort, whom they might not see as frequently.By the way, years ago, you told me to ditch the college boyfriend who didn’t want me studying abroad. I did, and it was definitely the right choice.

— Disagreeing

Disagreeing: Aww, I feel like I’m invested here. Thank you.

I always, always want to party with my cohort — age, yes, but also fellow alums, old colleagues, onetime neighbors. It’s not always about age. Your guests are there for you, but they also want to have fun. What’s his argument for making people wait for something he seems to agree they’ll want?

