Melissa Carroll's one-out RBI double in the sixth inning lifted the Palisade High School softball team to a 14-13 victory over Rifle on Tuesday.
Palisade (3-1) led 12-6 heading into the top of the sixth inning when Rifle scored seven runs to take a 13-12 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Alicia Franco's RBI single tied the game, setting the stage for Carroll.
Franco was 4 for 5 with three runs scored and one RBI. Carroll was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI, Jordan Bauer was 2 for 5 with three RBI — including a two-run triple in Palisade's five-run second inning — and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate had three hits and two RBI. Palisade had 16 hits in the win, five for extra bases.
BOYS TENNIS
Evan Severs' three-set victory at No. 3 singles helped Grand Junction defeat Fruita Monument 4-3 at Canyon View Park. Severs lost the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-3) to the Wildcats' Colby O'Day, but rebounded to win the second set 6-0 and then won superset in the third set 10-7.
Also winning for the Tigers was No. 1 singles player Evan Gear, the No. 1 doubles team of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein and the No. 2 doubles duo of Nick Silzell and Christian Tuttle.
Fruita got wins from Ryan Davis at No. 2 singles and the Nos. 3 and 4 doubles teams.
BOYS SOCCER
Angel Moreno had a goal and an assist and Alfonso Banuelas also scored to lead Central to a 2-0 victory over Palisade at Maverick Field.
Alejandro Jimenez made 11 saves as the Warriors improved to 2-0. Palisade fell to 2-3 with the loss.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
After losing the first two sets, Grand Junction won the final three to beat Roaring Fork 24-26, 21-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9.
Leanna Clement had six kills, five aces and three blocks, Taylor Beagle had five kills and 19 digs, Jordan Brown contributed 16 assists and two aces, Averi Wagner had five kills and four aces and Chloe Hunter had 13 digs for the Tigers (1-4).