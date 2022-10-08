Ad 146713 Oct 8, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Anniversaries Birthdays Births Engagements Weddings Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms Facebook Twitter Email Print Celebration of Life Nicholas Mark Hudson A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held for Nicholas Mark Hudson 10/15/22. Please visit https://Nmhudsoncelebr ation.rsvipfy .com for info. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Nicholas Mark Hudson Celebration .com Bbq Internet Info Ad TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz October 7th Online Poll Which news story topped the headlines for the week ending October 7th? You voted: Timber-cutting activity steady in local forests Controversial northwest Colorado reservoir project taking more public input Roice-Hurst acquires land for possible expansion County opts out of family leave plan ARPA committee forwards projects for Rescue Plan funds Junction toasts evolving vision of Dos Rios Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPoll shows Frisch closing in on BoebertPolitical civility? Look at the other Boebert, Frisch sayCounty opts out of state family leave lawFruita beats Grand Junction, plays for injured teammateIllicit fentanyl is a weapon of mass destructionTrees as timber: Logging activity steady in local forestsNoise from lightning-delayed rock concert sparks complaintsGlenwood Canyon work will impact trafficA sad, important part of our historyMan charged with attempted murder after Thursday shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 47° 76° Fri Friday 76°/47° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:16:13 AM Sunset: 06:47:08 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 49° 77° Sat Saturday 77°/49° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:17:11 AM Sunset: 06:45:36 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 47° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/47° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM Sunset: 06:44:04 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 48° 75° Mon Monday 75°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM Sunset: 06:42:32 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 7% 47° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/47° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM Sunset: 06:41:02 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 23% 44° 66° Wed Wednesday 66°/44° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM Sunset: 06:39:32 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 45° 70° Thu Thursday 70°/45° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM Sunset: 06:38:03 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
