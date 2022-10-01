In Memory of Pamela Rae Gauna Martinez Daughter, Sister, Mother, and Grandmother Memorial Mass Service: Saturday, October 15, 2022. Immaculate Hear of Mary Catholic Church 790 26 1/2 Rd Grand Junction, CO at 11:00 AM in the Chapel Backyard Enchilada dinner at Ben and LuAnn Gauna’s 2180 Tovar Ct, Grand Junction at 4:00 PM on October 15, 2022. Bring your fondest memories and stories to celebrate the life of a beautiful soul.