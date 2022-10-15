Desmond O'Boyle

Desmond and Crystal O’Boyle were formally married in Denver, Colorado on 09/22/2022 at 6PM at Ironworks. They were surrounded by family and friends. Desmond and Crystal reside in Greeley, but both hail from Grand Junction. They would like to extend a special thanks to Miffie Blozvich without you we could not of made this day happen. A special thanks to Debbie Vanderpool (Vela), and William Vanderpool for traveling and being part of the ceremony. Thanks to Jasmine V. and Meranda B. for their love and support. Also, thanks to Kate and Nikkeya Gray for hosting the bridal shower and photography at the wedding. Thanks to Mollie Higginbotham for providing food for the bridal shower. Thanks to Mike Feil for performing the ceremony. A final thanks to Mike O’Boyle, Karen Kllahnxja, and Fausta O’Boyle for their gifts and love. Thank you all! It was a magical day that we will never forget!