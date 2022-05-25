Central Arizona College has unfinished business.
The Vaqueros are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the third straight season, not counting the 2020 season cancelled by COVID.
After winning it all in 2019, the Vaqueros (54-12) were defeated by McLennan Community College (Texas) in the 2021 championship game.
Central Arizona is back in Grand Junction as a battle-tested team with a mix of fresh and familiar faces.
“We’ve been pretty confident for most of the year that we could make it back but the route is so tough. Lately, we’ve played five elimination games. We’ve had our season on the line five times and came away with the win each time,” coach Anthony Gilich said. “I learned that we have a confident group. You gotta feel like you can win those games.”
The Vaqueros won 34 of their first 38 games and went 18-1 in March.
But there were some bumps in the road in April when Central Arizona lost four games in a row — two to Pima Community College and two to Cochise Community College.
“That’s the great thing about our conference. If you don’t play well, you lose. You don’t get let off the hook,” Gilich said. “I think that allowed us to hit the reset button.”
Central Arizona is back in Grand Junction, primarily, because of its pitching staff.
The Vaqueros have posted a 3.25 ERA in 539⅓ innings this season, the second-best ERA of JUCO teams after to Walters State Community College (Tennessee). Their 711 strikeouts leads the nation by nearly 100, and is among the best marks in program history. Tyler Woessner and Shane Spencer form a tough-to-hit one-two punch in the starting rotation.
Woessner, a sophomore from Phoenix, is 10-2 this season with a 3.32 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 84 innings. Spencer, a freshman from Las Vegas, has fanned 114 batters in 84⅔ innings and has a 12-1 record.
Just as effective is the Vaqueros’ bullpen. Carlsbad, California-native Drew Sommers has four saves this season. In 44 innings, he has a 2.05 ERA and 74 strikeouts.
The lineup can also be dangerous.
While Central Arizona’s .298 batting average ranks below average in the nation, they have the third-most doubles, sixth-most runs and ninth-most hits.
One hitter for fans to keep an eye out for is Jaylin Rae, who Gilich dubbed the team’s most improved player at the plate.
“He didn’t get a lot of time last year. This year he’s been outstanding,” Gilich said. “I think opportunity was the biggest difference. He’s an Australian kid and came in late because of COVID travel restrictions. We started 31-0 and so it was hard for him to find regular playing time.”
Now that he has that time, Rae, a native of Sydney, has responded by putting up a team-best .381 average, .438 OBP and 16 doubles.
The team’s best hitter is Kiko Romero. He has a .361 average with 19 home runs and 18 stolen bases.
But there’s no one player to credit for Central Arizona’s return to Grand Junction. And unlike teams in the past, the 2022 squad has an uncanny toughness about them.
“This year’s team has a toughness about them that they showed in elimination games. Their belief and care is high,” Gilich said. “They’re committed to their work. I gave them two days off after district and they came in ready to get to work.”
