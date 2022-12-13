Central’s Krystyna Manzanarez, 11, tips a pass intended for Castle View’s Sam Hughes, 11, in their game on December 10, 2022 at Fruita Monument High School. Central lost 41-34. Photo by James Burky | james.burky@gjsentinel.com
Central’s Liana Bryant attempts to block an inbounds pass from Castle View’s Reilley McNeill on Saturday at Fruita Monument High School. Although Central lost 41-34, the Warriors are ranked ninth in the latest Class 5A coaches poll.
James Burky/The Daily Sentinel
Thirteen regional teams received votes in the Colorado High School Activities Associations’ girls and boys basketball coaches polls.
The Central girls team is the only District 51 school to be ranked in the top 10. The Warriors (4-1) are ranked No. 9 in Class 5A and received one first place vote. The Warriors went undefeated in their first weekend of games and were 2-1 at the Family Health West Wildcat Classic last weekend. With another year of experience under their belt, the Warriors are primed for a run at the Southwestern League title. First, though, they face No. 2 Mead on Thursday.
Elsewhere in girls basketball, Fruita Monument (5-1) received 14 points — the 16th most — in 6A. Grand Junction (0-5) received six points in 5A and Montrose (5-1) received five, the 18th and 21st most in the class.
Grand Valley (0-3) was swept by three 6A schools to open the season and received 33 points, which dropped them just outside of the top 10 to the 11th spot. In 2A, Rangely (5-1) received five points in 2A, 14th-most in the class.
In 1A, Caprock Academy received 10 votes, which is tied for 13th-most in the class. The Eagles (5-1) have outscored opponents by nearly 100 points this season and have allowed fewer than 10 points twice this season. They’re looking to build off of last season, in which they won a postseason game for the first time in program history. Also receiving votes in 1A were De Beque (3-1), which had eight points, and Nucla (2-3), which received four points. Those are the 16th and 22nd-highest point totals in the class, respectively.
Fruita Monument and Central are the only District 51 teams to receive votes in the boys polls. The Wildcats (6-0) received five points, which is the 18th-most in 6A, and the Warriors (5-1) received 13 points, which is the 13th-most in 5A.
Montrose (5-1) received 21 points, the 11th-most in 5A.
In 3A, Meeker (2-1) received four points after it lost to Palisade in the Cowboy Classic this past weekend. The four points is the 21st-most in the class. Finally, De Beque (2-2) received one vote, which is tied for the 21st-most in 1A.
