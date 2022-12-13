Thirteen regional teams received votes in the Colorado High School Activities Associations’ girls and boys basketball coaches polls.

The Central girls team is the only District 51 school to be ranked in the top 10. The Warriors (4-1) are ranked No. 9 in Class 5A and received one first place vote. The Warriors went undefeated in their first weekend of games and were 2-1 at the Family Health West Wildcat Classic last weekend. With another year of experience under their belt, the Warriors are primed for a run at the Southwestern League title. First, though, they face No. 2 Mead on Thursday.