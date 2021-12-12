Just when the Central High School girls basketball team seemed cooked after Castle View opened the fourth quarter Saturday with a 9-2 run, the Warriors kept fighting.
That resilience helped Central top the Sabercats 54-47 in overtime at the Family Health West Wildcat Classic at Fruita Monument.
A clutch 3-pointer from Brynn Wagner cut the Warriors’ deficit to 43-42 late. Then Alex Wagner drew a foul with only two seconds on the clock. Castle Views’ junior varsity team shuffled from the stands and into the junior’s eyesight to throw her off and she missed the first free throw.
After a staff member shooed the JV team back into the stands where they cheered even louder, Alex Wagner made the free throw to send the game into overtime.
That’s when Central (5-1) pulled away from Castle View (1-4). The Warriors outscored the Sabercats 11-4 in the period.
Three Warriors scored double digits, led by Manzanarez’s’ 12 points.
Legacy 52, Palisade 22: The Bulldogs put together a strong first half but couldn’t keep it up in the loss to the Lightning.
Defensively, Palisade (0-4) was stout entering halftime. Legacy scored only four points in the second quarter and carried a 20-10 lead entering the break.
After trading blows to open the third, the Lightning (3-3) began pulling away and never looked back.
Palisade’s leading scorer was Ella Steele with eight points.
Ponderosa 41, Grand Junction 9: Despite the loss, the Tigers showed progress.
On defense, Grand Junction (0-5) locked down ball-handlers up close for most of the game and competed well with Ponderosa (3-4).
The Tigers also showed growth on offense and had some highlights of their own. Tegan Wilkins hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and Riley Applegate sank a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the game.
Wilkins’ three points led the Tigers and Kaitlin Kyle led the Mustangs with 22 points.
Boys
Colorado Academy 65, Central 62: The Warriors had their best performance of the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Mustangs.
Trailing by double digits starting the second half, the Warriors (1-5) found their offense, scoring 23 third-quarter points and entering the final quarter trailing by seven.
Central again outscored Colorado Academy (3-1) in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Four Central players scored in double figures — Camren Redding, Eric Macks and Braylen Scott all scored a team-high 13 points.
Denver South 53, Grand Junction 49: The Tigers (3-3) lost to the Rebels (4-2) at the Mustang Classic at Ponderosa.
Palisade 55, Meeker 33: The Bulldogs (2-4) won their second straight game with a resounding victory over the Cowboys (1-1).
Palisade has scored 176 points in the past three games.
Fruita Monument 60, Bear Creek 59 OT: The Wildcats were down eight points at halftime but rallied for a tight win.
Fruita (3-3) won because of a deep offensive attack that saw seven players contribute to the cause. The Bears (1-5) committed 10 second-half fouls and Fruita hit on all of its free throws in overtime.
Carson Hollingshead led the Wildcats with 22 points.
Girls Swimming
Grand Junction traveled to Gunnison for the Gunnison Cowboy Invite and had a slew of strong performances on their way to a second-place team finish.
The Tigers’ 200-yard medley relay team finished second with a state-qualifying time of 2 minutes, 0.38 seconds and the 200 freestyle relay team — Mull, Stortz, Price and Mallory Cawood —finished first in 1:54:43. That team posted a state-qualifying time last week.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Chloe Sutton, Elli Dorr, Lauren Harden and Cook posted the fourth-best time of 4:35:40. The team also qualified for state last week.
Individually, Sarah Cook touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Stortz finished first in the 500 freestyle.
“At this point, we’re not so much looking at times and finishes, just their technique,” coach Janet Ryan said.