It took a village to power Central High School’s 10-0 rout at Moffat County on Tuesday.

Eight Warriors scored one goal and six registered an assist in the win. Oscar Fuentes scored twice and had three assists and Angel Palma added one goal and three assists. Starting goalie Alejandro Jimenez had a goal and an assist. Coach Joe Diedrich put him in the field for the final 10 minutes. Aizik Varela-Macias also had two goals.