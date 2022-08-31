It took a village to power Central High School’s 10-0 rout at Moffat County on Tuesday.
Eight Warriors scored one goal and six registered an assist in the win. Oscar Fuentes scored twice and had three assists and Angel Palma added one goal and three assists. Starting goalie Alejandro Jimenez had a goal and an assist. Coach Joe Diedrich put him in the field for the final 10 minutes. Aizik Varela-Macias also had two goals.
Memo Fuentes, Adrian Soto-Mendoza, Aaron Schultz and James Walker all had one goal. Max Garcia, Logan Sack, Kanoa Featheran and Max Garcia all had one assist for the Warriors (1-1).
Golf
Fruita Monument placed seventh of 12 teams at the Gypsum Creek Tournament on Tuesday at Gypsum Creek Golf Course.
Dillon Jones tied for 17th with a 13-over-par 85, the best finish of any Wildcat. Will Stewart and Kaleb Holm tied for 22nd, Jacob Johnson finished 33rdand Stone Carver placed 35th.
Tennis
Grand Junction beat Fruita Monument 5-2 at Canyon View Park.
The Tigers’ top two singles players won as Evan Gear beat Colby O’Day 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 and Matt Silzell beat Sam Meyer 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. Fruita’s No. 3 singles player Jack Fry beat Evan Severs 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.
In doubles, GJ’s Bailey Rubinstein and Jase Satterfield beat John Miller and Trevor Heer 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1, Christian Tuttle and Liam Pomrenke beat Coltan Gechter and Evan Prosser 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (7-4), 10-7 at No. 3 and Jack Welling and Isaac Boyer beat Jeremy Heer and Isaiah Wilhelm 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 at No. 4.
Fruita’s No. 2 duo of Jack Savage and Anders Storheim beat Jameson Boyer and Nick Silzell 6-1, 1-6, 10-8.
