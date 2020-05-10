Tiara Rado Golf Course was the site for both semifinal matches this week in the Sentinel Match Play Challenge.
Darrel Friesen vs. Paul Zurek
A strong front nine helped Friesen take the lead as he won six of the nine holes. Zurek tried to rally, winning three holes on the back nine.
Friesen won one hole on the back nine to advance to the final.
“Nothing better than making new friends and enjoying an awesome round of golf,” Friesen said in an email to The Daily Sentinel.
Don Barnes vs. Harlie Bullinger
Bullinger won the third hole to take an early lead before Barnes won three straight holes to go 2 up. Bullinger tied the match on the 10th hole, but Barnes won the next three holes and held on for the win.