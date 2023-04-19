agate CHSAA Baseball Coaches Poll Apr 19, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print CHSAA RankingsClass 5ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Rocky Mountain (7) 11-0 124 1 11 W2. Broomfield (5) 11-0 120 2 11 W3. Cherry Creek 9-4 78 3 3 W4. Heritage 11-1 67 5 1 L5. Chaparral (1) 7-1-1 60 4 7 W6. Legacy 6-3 47 9 3 W7. Fruita Monument 11-2 42 10 1 W8. Regis Jesuit 7-4 32 7 1 L9. Rock Canyon 8-3 31 - 4 W10. Pine Creek 9-1 22 - 3 WOthers receiving votes: Fossil Ridge 20, Mountain Vista 16, Legend 14, Cherokee Trail 9, Grandview 9, Ralston Valley 9, Prairie View 6, Chatfield 5, Horizon 4.Class 4ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Pueblo County (4) 12-1 99 5 11 W2. Cheyenne Mountain (2) 8-2 81 2 4 W3. Windsor (1) 11-3 80 1 2 L4. Longmont (3) 12-0 79 3 12 W5. Severance 7-3 72 4 1 L6. Lewis-Palmer 9-2 63 8 1 W7. Golden (2) 8-4 58 7 5 W8. Holy Family 10-2 56 9 8 W9. Lutheran 8-6-1 46 6 1 L10. Falcon (1) 7-3 28 10 2 WOthers receiving votes: D’Evelyn 19, Palisade 13, Pueblo Central 6, Mullen 4, Denver North 3, Northridge 2, Pueblo East 2, Discovery Canyon 1, Grand Junction 1, Riverdale Ridge 1, Summit 1.Class 3ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Eaton (16) 12-0 160 1 12 W2. University 11-1 143 2 2 W3. Faith Christian 9-1 102 5 5 W4. Coal Ridge 10-0 83 9 10 W5. Bayfield 11-3 82 7 4 W6. Colorado Academy 10-2 79 3 1 L7. Montezuma-Cortez (1) 11-3 78 4 5 W8. Resurrection Christian 6-4 63 6 1 L9. Valley 9-2 33 - 1 L10. The Classical Academy 7-3 30 8 2 WOthers receiving votes: Delta 29, The Academy 21, Kent Denver 7, Berthoud 5, La Junta 4, Sterling 4, Alamosa 3, Manitou Springs 2, North Fork 2, Peak to Peak 2, Sheridan 2, Centauri 1.Class 2ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Peyton (10) 12-0 100 1 12 W2. Limon 11-3 83 3 5 W3. Denver Christian 10-2 82 4 6 W4. Buena Vista 7-4 67 2 1 L5. Del Norte 9-0 56 6 9 W6. Fowler 8-3 44 8 4 W7. St. Mary’s 6-6 39 5 3 L8. Rye 8-3 30 7 1 W9. Holyoke 5-3 23 - 3 W10. Monte Vista 7-5 11 - 4 WOthers receiving votes: Crowley County 5, Burlington 2, Estes Park 2, Ignacio 2, Wiggins 2, Dayspring Christian Academy 1, Swink 1.Class 1ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Haxtun (4) 11-1 76 2 1 L2. Merino (3) 10-1 72 1 1 W3. Holly (1) 10-2 67 3 9 W4. Cheyenne Wells 7-1 53 4 1 L5. Simla 6-4 39 5 4 W6. Akron 7-2 38 6 7 W7. Wiley 8-4 27 10 1 W8. McClave 8-4 16 - 1 W9. Flatirons Academy 6-4 14 8 1 W10. Otis 7-2 13 7 1 LOthers receiving votes: Dove Creek 4, Nucla 4, Stratton 3. 