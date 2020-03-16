Start. Stop.
For spring prep sports athletes, that was how this season started. Spring practices began March 2 for all sports and games started on March 5 for girls golf and tennis and March 12 for every other sport.
Then on March 13, the Colorado High School Activities Association suspended the season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Friday, CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green sent out a reminder to all schools to remind their coaches what they are allowed to do during the suspension.
According to the release:
■ Coaches are not allowed to have any physical contact with athletes. This includes open gyms, weight-lifting, off-site workouts with school coaches, including volunteers, or in-season coach supervision of athletes.
■ Coaches need to follow the Sunday contact rule.
■ There will be no Esports pilot gaming during the moratorium, even from home sites as representatives of a school team.
In addition to observing CHSAA’s regulations, District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain is recommending the following for student-athletes:
■ Do not have any player-run workouts or practices.
■ Do not organize group gatherings.
■ No team dinners.
■ Coaches can communicate with players via email and social media regarding voluntary self-workouts, updates, etc. on non-Sundays.
Athletes are more than welcome to conduct individual skills training sessions and individual workouts.
“We appreciate the eagerness and understand the disappointment and emotions that are going on with our athletes,” Cain said. “The purpose of this extended break is to keep ‘social distancing’ while trying to work together to limit the spreading of the COVID-19 virus.”