Football
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Cherry Creek (20) 2-1 209 1 1 W
2. Regis Jesuit 2-1 158 3 1 W
3. Columbine 3-0 147 5 3 W
4. Ralston Valley 2-1 144 8 2 W
5. Valor Christian (1) 2-1 131 4 2 W
6. Grandview 2-1 98 2 1 L
7. Legend 3-0 90 6 3 W
8. ThunderRidge 3-0 78 7 3 W
9. Pine Creek 2-1 45 10 1 W
10. Mountain Vista 3-0 18 - 3 W
Others receiving votes: Arvada West 15, Arapahoe 8, Rock Canyon 6, Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Eaglecrest 2, Fairview 2, Fossil Ridge 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Ponderosa (21) 3-0 246 1 3 W
2. Palmer Ridge (3) 3-0 223 2 3 W
3. Broomfield (1) 3-0 182 5 3 W
4. Fruita Monument 3-0 161 6 3 W
5. Loveland 2-1 124 7 2 W
6. Denver South 3-0 88 9 3 W
7. Pueblo West 3-1 74 3 1 L
8. Montrose 1-2 60 - 1 W
9. Dakota Ridge 1-2 58 10 1 W
10. Erie 1-2 57 4 1 L
Others receiving votes: Vista Ridge 52, Bear Creek 24, Widefield 8, Rampart 5, Thomas Jefferson 4, Skyline 3, Vista PEAK Prep 2, Windsor 2, Golden 1, Mesa Ridge 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Roosevelt (14) 3-0 197 1 3 W
2. Lutheran (2) 2-1 164 2 2 W
3. Durango (1) 2-1 148 3 1 W
4. Green Mtn. (3) 3-0 141 5 3 W
5. Northridge (1) 3-0 140 6 3 W
6. Res. Christian 3-0 88 7 3 W
7. Pueblo East 3-0 54 - 3 W
8. Severance 2-1 49 - 1 W
9. Holy Family 1-1 41 9 1 L
10. Mead 1-2 33 4 2 L
Others receiving votes: Evergreen 28, Summit 23, Frederick 19, Northfield 9, George Washington 7, Discovery Canyon 4, Denver North 3, Glenwood Springs 3, Conifer 2, Littleton 1, Thompson Valley 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Cl. Academy (21) 3-0 247 1 3 W
2. Delta (3) 3-0 223 2 3 W
3. Eaton (1) 2-1 222 3 2 W
4. Basalt 3-0 160 6 3 W
5. The Academy 2-0 116 - 2 W
6. Brush 1-1 80 8 1 W
7. Florence 2-1 75 9 2 W
8. Elizabeth 2-1 68 5 1 L
9. La Junta 2-1 60 7 1 L
10. Platte Valley 2-1 55 4 1 L
Others receiving votes: Moffat County 32, Bennett 29, Berthoud 20, Rifle 18, D’Evelyn 5, University 5, Fort Lupton 4, Woodland Park 4, Englewood 3, Wellington 2, Alamosa 1, Salida 1
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Limon (24) 3-0 248 1 3 W
2. Buena Vista (1) 2-0 187 5 2 W
3. Wray 2-1 185 2 1 L
4. Strasburg 2-1 157 3 1 L
5. Wiggins 2-1 154 4 1 W
6. Monte Vista 3-0 112 7 3 W
7. Yuma 3-0 104 8 3 W
8. Centauri 1-2 87 6 2 L
9. Meeker 2-1 67 9 1 W
10. North Fork 1-1 23 10 1 W
Others receiving votes: Gunnison 11, Colorado Springs Christian 9, Center 5, Estes Park 5, Holyoke 5, Burlington 4, Flatirons Academy 3, Manual 3, Banning Lewis Academy 2, Cedaredge 2, Rye 2
8-man
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Haxtun (17) 2-0 197 1 2 W
2. Mancos (2) 3-0 168 2 3 W
3. Akron 3-0 147 3 3 W
4. Dove Creek 3-0 125 5 3 W
5. Simla 3-0 117 7 3 W
6. Crowley County 3-0 82 9 3 W
7. Sanford 2-1 52 4 1 L
8. West Grand 3-0 48 10 3 W
9. Merino 2-1 43 6 1 L
10. Lyons 3-0 31 - 3 W
Others receiving votes: Dayspring Christian Academy 25, Holly 15, Caliche 13, Front Range Christian 10, Swink 8, Hayden 7, Sedgwick County 5, Belleview Christian 3, Calhan 2, Hoehne 1, Vail Christian 1
6-man
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Stratton (18) 3-0 189 1 3 W
2. Fleming (1) 3-0 170 2 3 W
3. Genoa-Hugo 3-0 122 5 3 W
4. Arickaree 3-0 111 4 3 W
5. Otis 3-0 101 6 3 W
6. Granada 1-2 75 3 2 L
7. Cheyenne Wells 1-2 71 7 1 W
8. Branson/Kim 2-1 53 8 2 W
9. Eads 2-1 38 - 2 W
10. Deer Trail 3-0 29 9 3 W
Others receiving votes: Briggsdale 21, La Veta 21, Cheraw 16, Cotopaxi 11, North Park 8, Sierra Grande 5, Walsh 3, Hanover 1
