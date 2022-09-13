Others receiving votes: Broomfield 27, Eaglecrest 23, Fossil Ridge 23, Cherokee Trail 11, Bear Creek 7, Ralston Valley 7, Brighton 6, Legacy 6, ThunderRidge 5, Heritage 4, Mountain Vista 4, Vista Ridge 2, Lakewood 1
Class 4A
W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Lutheran (18) 11-0 193 1 11 W
2. Windsor 11-3 160 3 1 L
3. R. Ridge (1) 10-1 157 2 4 W
4. Holy Fmly (1) 11-4 141 4 4 W
5. Frederick 7-1 82 8 1 W
6. Roosevelt 9-2 81 6 2 W
7. Mead 7-5 54 9 4 W
8. Elizabeth 8-4 49 - 4 W
9. Conifer 8-2 41 10 1 W
10. Air Academy 9-3 31 5 1 W
Others receiving votes: D’Evelyn 23, Pueblo County 20, Lewis-Palmer 19, Greeley West 15, Pueblo South 12, Palisade 10, Palmer Ridge 10, Discovery Canyon 9, Golden 7, Pueblo West 7, Wheat Ridge 7, Mesa Ridge 5, Pueblo East 5, Severance 5, Silver Creek 4, Rifle 3, Berthoud 2, Pueblo Central 2, Falcon 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Strasburg (8) 11-0 140 2 11 W
2. Eaton (6) 5-4 108 1 4 L
3. Sterling 11-2 102 5 1 W
4. University 8-5 87 3 2 W
5. Lamar (1) 10-4 76 4 2 W
6. Brush 6-2 52 7 4 W
7. Limon 7-8 43 - 1 L
8. Mont. Cortez 8-0 42 - 8 W
9. La Junta 8-6 35 10 1 L
10. Fort Lupton 7-6 34 9 1 L
Others receiving votes: The Academy 33, Resurrection Christian 22, Lyons 15, Thomas Jefferson 7, Delta 6, Rocky Ford 6, Holyoke 5, Wiley 5, Platte Valley 4, Faith Christian 3
