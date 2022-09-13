Volleyball
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Valor (14) 11-0 166 3 11 W
2. Chaparral (3) 9-1 157 1 6 W
3. Legend 6-1 126 4 2 W
4. Grandview 5-3 97 2 1 W
5. Fossil Ridge (1) 3-2 93 5 1 L
6. Cherry Creek 5-3 63 6 2 W
7. Rock Canyon 6-2 61 7 2 W
8. Mountain Vista 2-1 39 9 1 W
9. Cherokee Trail 5-4 25 8 2 L
10. Eaglecrest 4-1 24 - 4 W
Others receiving votes: Legacy 21, Rampart 20, Heritage 16, Chatfield 14, Pueblo West 12, Douglas County 11, Broomfield 10, Smoky Hill 7, Ralston Valley 6, Rangeview 5, Castle View 4, Doherty 4, Ponderosa 4, Horizon 3, Pine Creek 2
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. T. Valley (18) 6-0 188 1 6 W
2. D. Canyon 8-0 155 3 8 W
3. P. Ridge (1) 7-1 134 2 7 W
4. Windsor 8-2 128 5 6 W
5. L.Palmer (1) 7-1 88 4 2 W
6. Niwot 3-2 87 7 2 L
7. Lutheran 9-1 84 6 6 W
8. Green Mtn. 7-1 63 8 3 W
9. Falcon 6-3 28 - 2 L
10. Chey. Mtn. 0-5 27 10 5 L
Others receiving votes: Frederick 23, Holy Family 21, Severance 14, Woodland Park 12, Palmer 9, Battle Mountain 6, Roosevelt 5, Glenwood Springs 3, Longmont 3, Mead 3, Mullen 3, Silver Creek 3, Durango 2, Montrose 2, Pueblo South 2, The Classical Academy 2, Coronado 1, Eagle Valley 1, Elizabeth 1, Fort Morgan 1, Palisade 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (8) 6-1 172 1 3 W
2. Lamar (6) 5-0 146 3 5 W
3. Faith Christian 6-2 101 4 1 W
4. University (1) 5-3 99 2 1 L
5. Platte Valley 7-4 95 5 1 W
6. Alamosa 5-4 69 - 3 W
7. Sterling 4-2 64 7 1 W
8. Stargate (2) 6-0 58 - 6 W
9. R. Christian 3-1 40 6 1 W
10. Centauri 5-4 35 8 3 L
Others receiving votes: Jefferson Academy 32, Pagosa Springs 31, Manitou Springs 23, Kent Denver 21, Valley 21, Delta 20, The Academy 17, Bayfield 11, Liberty Common 10, Fort Lupton 8, St. Mary’s Academy 7, Colorado Springs Christian 6, Prospect Ridge Academy 5, Middle Park 3, Frontier Academy 2, Moffat County 2, Peak to Peak 2
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Sed. Cnty. (10) 9-0 170 1 9 W
2. Wiggins (7) 8-0 164 2 8 W
3. Meeker (1) 9-1 140 3 1 W
4. Rye 6-2 87 4 1 W
5. Strasburg 8-1 86 7 2 W
6. Fowler 5-0 79 5 5 W
7. St. Mary’s 3-0 37 - 3 W
8. Holyoke 6-5 35 9 1 L
9. Vail Christian 5-0 33 8 5 W
10. West Grand 8-2 32 - 6 W
Others receiving votes: Front Range Christian 30, Olathe 19, Sanford 19, Buena Vista 17, Mancos 14, Denver Christian 13, Lake County 10, Hoehne 9, Ignacio 9, Burlington 8, Peyton 7, Dayspring Christian Academy 6, Vail Mountain 5, Rangely 4, Del Norte 3, Center 2, Gilpin County 2, Dolores 1, Limon 1, North Fork 1, Sargent 1, Wray 1
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Merino (14) 7-0 164 1 7 W
2. Fleming (1) 7-2 128 2 3 W
3. Dove Crk (3) 10-0 118 3 10 W
4. Idalia 6-1 105 5 1 W
5. La Veta 7-0 97 4 7 W
6. Wiley 8-1 86 8 6 W
7. Kit Carson 8-1 81 6 8 W
8. Briggsdale 6-2 56 7 3 W
9. McClave 4-0 26 - 4 W
10. Cheraw 5-2 23 - 3 W
Others receiving votes: Stratton 22, Haxtun 20, Flagler 12, Arickaree 8, Simla 7, Flatirons Academy 6, Otis 6, Evangelical Christian 5, Kiowa 4, Weldon Valley 4, Belleview Christian 3, Granada 3, Prairie 3, Nucla 2, Springfield 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.