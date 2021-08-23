If Saturday’s returns in Seattle are any indication, Bradley Chubb is ready to terrorize opposing backfields once again this season.
On the field for just two possessions with the No. 1 defense, Chubb registered a sack and showed no hesitation in his get-offs in the Broncos’ 30-3 drubbing of the Seahawks.
“I feel like I just got a little more confident in my ankle (this past week) and everything that I had going on this offseason,” said Chubb, who sat out the Broncos’ preseason opener at Minnesota one week earlier. “Kind of got out of my head and just started playing football. I feel like that helped me out a lot. Just have to keep going forward and keep improving each week.”
Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb has “made a move here in the last seven to 10 days” after offseason ankle surgery in May that caused him to miss offseason activities and delayed his debut in training camp.
“He’s confident and ready to go,” Fangio said.
Chubb’s sack came on Seattle’s second drive, a three-and-out, in 4.44 seconds as the outside linebacker benefited from blanket coverage in the secondary. Chubb, who had 7.5 sacks in 14 games last year, feels that play could be a springboard for him with the Broncos’ season-opener looming Sept. 12 at the New York Giants.
“I saw (Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough) holding the ball so I went and kept fighting and fighting and got there,” Chubb said. “It felt good just because like I said, going through the surgery and the (rehabilitation) this offseason, just to get back into that full form, it feels good to get my hands around the quarterback and start the streak off.”
As fellow outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper explained, Chubb also had his fingerprints on the rookie’s strip-sack of McGough in the drive following Chubb’s sack. Cooper beat his blocker on the left side of the line and forced a fumble that DeShawn Williams recovered.
The play was even more notable for Cooper, Denver’s seventh-round pick this year out of Ohio State, considering his rookie season appeared in doubt earlier this year when he had to have three heart surgeries.
“I’ve learned a lot from (Chubb and Von Miller), and they’ve been great mentors to me,” Cooper said. “Any question I have, they come with a great answer. Whether it’s coaching me up on my stance, whether it’s coaching me up on some pass rush. And with Malik Reed too, all three of those guys I look up to as big brothers.”