Palisade’s newest distillery opened its doors to the public July 9th.
Clark and Co.’s Distilling, located at 3926 Highway 6 and 24, is operated by Clark Family Orchards, a seventh-generation family farm.
Chris Schmalz, who is a co-owner and managing partner of Clark and Co.’s along with his wife, Mackenzie, and elder family members Staci and Dennis Clark, spoke to The Daily Sentinel about how the distillery came to be.
“The fifth generation, who would be James Larry Clark, he would make peach brandy in his basement throughout the years, and he and Dennis always had a vision of opening up a distillery,” Chris said. “It kept on coming up throughout the years. When Mackenzie and I moved back to the farm, we decided, ‘Well, why don’t we do it?’ So we decided to go ahead and do it.
“The whole idea came from Larry and Dennis. Mackenzie and I made their visions become a reality.”
Chris said the distillery features 35 different labels of drinks and that it will specialize in brandies, featuring flavors such as cherry, apricot, plum, peach and pear.
Clark and Co.’s will also have a moonshine selection with flavors like cinnamon, passionfruit, pickle and various fruits. Additionally, the distillery will serve sweet and unsweet tequila, vodka, rum and three types of bourbon: traditional bourbon, honey bourbon and peanut butter bourbon.
“We’re also doing a very special butterfly pea flower gin. It’s a one-of-a-kind gin,” Chris said. “The pea flower just got approved by the TTB (Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau) in September for use in gin, so our distiller thought it would be a great idea to use this butterfly pea flower in our gin. It gives the gin a beautiful dark turquoise color.
“When you change the pH of this gin, it turns colors. We have a gin lemonade that’s delicious and when we add the lemonade to the gin, it turns it purple, so it’s a purple drink, and it’s an excellent, refreshing drink.”
The Clark clan has been working for a year and a half to establish Clark and Co.’s.
“We couldn’t be more excited,” Chris said. “We’re just looking for support. We think that Palisade tourism is growing, so we’re trying to find a niche to go along with the direction the town is going.”
