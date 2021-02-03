Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:18:22 AM
Sunset: 05:37:53 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Light rain early. Partial clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:17:23 AM
Sunset: 05:39:03 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NW @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:16:23 AM
Sunset: 05:40:14 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NW @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:15:22 AM
Sunset: 05:41:24 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:14:19 AM
Sunset: 05:42:34 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:13:15 AM
Sunset: 05:43:45 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:12:09 AM
Sunset: 05:44:55 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.