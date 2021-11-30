agate Class 3A All-Western Slope Conference Football Teams Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Class 3A All-Western Slope Conference TeamsFirst TeamPalisade: Kevin Sjogren, Malakhi Espinosa, Aaron Harris, Franklin Barks, Rhett Ward, Phallen Salvati Summit: Aidan Collins, Jack Schierholz, Eli Krawczuk, Graham Kalaf, Phil Berezinski, Jackson SegalGlenwood Springs: Ray Rosenmerkel, Teddy Huttenhower, Alex Cruz, Blake Nieslanik, Sawyer McKenneyBattle Mountain: Marshall Jones, Gantt Sanders, Tanner Roberts, Elijah MoralesSteamboat Springs: Jake Hamric, Ben Bogan Eagle Valley: Will Gemain, Eric HanselyHonorable MentionPalisade: Tyler Hinton, Tyus DeSpain, Niko Moreno, Walter McGinley, Lucas WoodwardSummit: KJ Slaugh, Zach Elam, Alex Sanchez, Jake Boyle Glenwood Springs: Joaquin Sandoval, Bennett Walter, Reece McMillanBattle Mountain: Thomas Rodney, Sam ZivelonghiSteamboat Springs: Cade Gedeon, Beck Vanderbosh, Cody MousleyEagle Valley: Erich Peterson, Branden Vigil Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Malakhi Espinosa, Palisade and Aidan Collins, SummitDefensive Player of the Year: Kevin Sjogren, PalisadeSpecial Teams Player of the Year: Ray Rosenmerkel, Glenwood SpringsCoach of the Year: James Wagner, Summit Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Conference Defensive Player Sport Kevin Sjogren Steamboat Aidan Collins Malakhi Espinosa Ray Rosenmerkel Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Online Poll Health officials in South Africa recently identified a new coronavirus strain with mutations that could make the variant more transmissible and able to evade immune protection. How concerned are you about the omicron variant? You voted: Extremely concerned Somewhat concerned Not going to worry until more is known about it Not concerned at all Vote View Results Back Day Precip Temp Tue 2% 28° 59° Tue Tuesday 59°/28° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:13:27 AM Sunset: 04:52:17 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: E @ 6mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 31° 58° Wed Wednesday 58°/31° Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:25 AM Sunset: 04:52:04 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSE @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 30° 58° Thu Thursday 58°/30° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:15:23 AM Sunset: 04:51:53 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: SW @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 28° 56° Fri Friday 56°/28° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:20 AM Sunset: 04:51:44 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SW @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 26° 54° Sat Saturday 54°/26° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:17:15 AM Sunset: 04:51:38 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SW @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 28° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/28° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:18:10 AM Sunset: 04:51:33 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: N @ 7mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mon 17% 30° 50° Mon Monday 50°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:19:03 AM Sunset: 04:51:31 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SW @ 5mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies +1(844)420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Helping local children Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes