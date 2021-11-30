Class 3A All-Western Slope Conference Teams

First Team

Palisade: Kevin Sjogren, Malakhi Espinosa, Aaron Harris, Franklin Barks, Rhett Ward, Phallen Salvati

Summit: Aidan Collins, Jack Schierholz, Eli Krawczuk, Graham Kalaf, Phil Berezinski, Jackson Segal

Glenwood Springs: Ray Rosenmerkel, Teddy Huttenhower, Alex Cruz, Blake Nieslanik, Sawyer McKenney

Battle Mountain: Marshall Jones, Gantt Sanders, Tanner Roberts, Elijah Morales

Steamboat Springs: Jake Hamric, Ben Bogan

Eagle Valley: Will Gemain, Eric Hansely

Honorable Mention

Palisade: Tyler Hinton, Tyus DeSpain, Niko Moreno, Walter McGinley, Lucas Woodward

Summit: KJ Slaugh, Zach Elam, Alex Sanchez, Jake Boyle

Glenwood Springs: Joaquin Sandoval, Bennett Walter, Reece McMillan

Battle Mountain: Thomas Rodney, Sam Zivelonghi

Steamboat Springs: Cade Gedeon, Beck Vanderbosh, Cody Mousley

Eagle Valley: Erich Peterson, Branden Vigil

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Malakhi Espinosa, Palisade and Aidan Collins, Summit

Defensive Player of the Year: Kevin Sjogren, Palisade

Special Teams Player of the Year: Ray Rosenmerkel, Glenwood Springs

Coach of the Year: James Wagner, Summit