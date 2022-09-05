ATLANTA — DJ Uiagalelie threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener Monday night as No. 4 Clemson pulled away for a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech.

Uiagalelie completed 19 of 32 passes for 209 yards, including a 6-yard scoring play to Beaux Collins that gave the Tigers a two-touchdown lead in the first half.