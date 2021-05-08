Colorado Mesa 7, CSU-Pueblo 3

Friday at Rawlings Field, Pueblo

Game 1

Colorado Mesa CSU-Pueblo

ab r h bi ab r h bi Parker lf 3 1 1 1 Welch ss 4 1 2 0

Villafuerte lf 0 0 0 0 Williams 1b 4 1 1 1

Turner rf 4 3 2 1 Lewis 3b 4 1 1 0

McGeary dh 2 0 0 0 Martinez cf 4 0 1 1

Crnshw ph/dh 2 0 1 0 Shea dh 3 0 2 1

Stubbings 1b 4 2 2 4 Rodrigues lf 3 0 1 0

Bramwell c 3 0 1 1 Abiles c 2 0 0 0

Garner cf 3 0 0 0 Beck 2b 3 0 0 0

Farmer 3b 3 0 1 0 Hopins rf 2 0 1 0

Rodgers 2b 3 1 2 0

Hamilton ss 3 0 0 0

Totals 30 7 10 7 Totals 29 3 9 3

Colorado Mesa 004 010 2 — 7

CSU-Pueblo 300 000 0 — 3

E—Turner, Garner, Hamilton, Lewis. DP—CSUP 1. LOB—CMU 5, CSUP 7.

2B—Stubbings, Welch, Williams. 3B—Rodgers. HR—Turner, Stubbings.

CS—Garner.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Morris (W, 7-0) 7 9 3 2 2 4

CSU-Pueblo IP H R ER BB SO

Matthews 7 10 7 7 3 8

WP—Mattheews.

T—2:00. A—1-7.

Colorado Mesa 12, CSU-Pueblo 6Game 2

Colorado Mesa CSU-Pueblo

ab r h bi ab r h bi Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 3 Welch ss 3 1 1 2

Turner rf 3 2 0 0 Williams 1b 4 1 2 3

McGeary dh 5 2 3 5 Lewis 3b 4 0 1 0

Crenshaw pr 0 0 0 0 Martinez cf 3 1 1 0

Stubbings 1b 5 0 1 0 Shea dh 3 0 1 0

Farmer 3b 3 1 1 1 Romero c 4 0 1 1

Villafuerte lf 4 1 1 1 Rodrigues lf 3 1 1 0

Bramwell c 3 2 2 0 Maher 2b 3 1 2 0

Slater cf 3 2 2 0 Hopkins rf 2 1 2 0

Hamilton ss 3 1 0 0

Totals 33 12 11 10 Totals 29 6 12 6

Colorado Mesa 110 123 4 — 12

CSU-Pueblo 001 131 0 — 6

E—Day, Lewis, Maher, Slaymaker. DP—CMU 2. LOB—CMU 8, CSUP 6.

2B—Rodgers, Martinez. HR—McGeary 2, Farmer, Villafuerte, Williams.

SF—Rodgers, Farmer, Welch.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Day 4.1 8 5 5 1 4

Durbano (W, 4-1) 2.2 4 1 1 0 3

CSU-Pueblo IP H R ER BB SO

Slaymaker 4 3 3 3 3 4

Coverly (L, 3-2) 2 4 5 4 0 2

Hatch 1 4 4 4 1 1

PB—Romero. Bk—Slaymaker, Hatch. HBP—Turner (by Coverly), Slater by Slaymaker), Shea (by Durbano), Hopkins (by Durbano).

T—1:50. A—107.