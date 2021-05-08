Colorado Mesa 7, CSU-Pueblo 3
Friday at Rawlings Field, Pueblo
Game 1
Colorado Mesa CSU-Pueblo
ab r h bi ab r h bi Parker lf 3 1 1 1 Welch ss 4 1 2 0
Villafuerte lf 0 0 0 0 Williams 1b 4 1 1 1
Turner rf 4 3 2 1 Lewis 3b 4 1 1 0
McGeary dh 2 0 0 0 Martinez cf 4 0 1 1
Crnshw ph/dh 2 0 1 0 Shea dh 3 0 2 1
Stubbings 1b 4 2 2 4 Rodrigues lf 3 0 1 0
Bramwell c 3 0 1 1 Abiles c 2 0 0 0
Garner cf 3 0 0 0 Beck 2b 3 0 0 0
Farmer 3b 3 0 1 0 Hopins rf 2 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 3 1 2 0
Hamilton ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 7 10 7 Totals 29 3 9 3
Colorado Mesa 004 010 2 — 7
CSU-Pueblo 300 000 0 — 3
E—Turner, Garner, Hamilton, Lewis. DP—CSUP 1. LOB—CMU 5, CSUP 7.
2B—Stubbings, Welch, Williams. 3B—Rodgers. HR—Turner, Stubbings.
CS—Garner.
Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO
Morris (W, 7-0) 7 9 3 2 2 4
CSU-Pueblo IP H R ER BB SO
Matthews 7 10 7 7 3 8
WP—Mattheews.
T—2:00. A—1-7.
Colorado Mesa 12, CSU-Pueblo 6Game 2
Colorado Mesa CSU-Pueblo
ab r h bi ab r h bi Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 3 Welch ss 3 1 1 2
Turner rf 3 2 0 0 Williams 1b 4 1 2 3
McGeary dh 5 2 3 5 Lewis 3b 4 0 1 0
Crenshaw pr 0 0 0 0 Martinez cf 3 1 1 0
Stubbings 1b 5 0 1 0 Shea dh 3 0 1 0
Farmer 3b 3 1 1 1 Romero c 4 0 1 1
Villafuerte lf 4 1 1 1 Rodrigues lf 3 1 1 0
Bramwell c 3 2 2 0 Maher 2b 3 1 2 0
Slater cf 3 2 2 0 Hopkins rf 2 1 2 0
Hamilton ss 3 1 0 0
Totals 33 12 11 10 Totals 29 6 12 6
Colorado Mesa 110 123 4 — 12
CSU-Pueblo 001 131 0 — 6
E—Day, Lewis, Maher, Slaymaker. DP—CMU 2. LOB—CMU 8, CSUP 6.
2B—Rodgers, Martinez. HR—McGeary 2, Farmer, Villafuerte, Williams.
SF—Rodgers, Farmer, Welch.
Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO
Day 4.1 8 5 5 1 4
Durbano (W, 4-1) 2.2 4 1 1 0 3
CSU-Pueblo IP H R ER BB SO
Slaymaker 4 3 3 3 3 4
Coverly (L, 3-2) 2 4 5 4 0 2
Hatch 1 4 4 4 1 1
PB—Romero. Bk—Slaymaker, Hatch. HBP—Turner (by Coverly), Slater by Slaymaker), Shea (by Durbano), Hopkins (by Durbano).
T—1:50. A—107.