agate CMU basketball boxscores, Nov. 19, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 99, Washington Adventist 59MenFriday at Paul Wright Gym, Gunnison WASHINGTON ADVENTIST (2-1)Flowers 6-16 0-0 13, Liriano 5-8 0-0 11, Murphy 1-4 0-0 2, Pitt 1-7 1-1 3, Garner 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 2-6 2-2 8, Green 0-2 4-6 4, Huff 0-6 1-2 1, Brown 2-7 4-5 9. Totals: 21-64 12-16 59.COLORADO MESA (3-3)Threatt 8-12 5-7 22, Johnson 5-7 0-0 13, Baskin 7-12 4-4 19, Small 2-7 0-0 4, Riniker 4-5 2-2 11, Speller 1-2 3-4 6, Koonce 4-5 0-0 9, Dombro 0-2 0-0 0, Jessup 4-9 5-6 15. Totals: 35-61 19-23 99. Halftime score: Colorado Mesa 45, Washington Adventist 24.3-pointers: WAU 5-24 (Flowers 1-5, Liriano 1-3, Murphy 0-2, Pitt 0-3, Garner 0-1, Martin 2-6, Green 0-1, Brown 1-3), CMU 10-24 (Bhreatt 1-3, Johnson 3-4, Baskin 1-2, Small 0-3, Riniker 1-1, Speller 1-1, Koonce 1-2, Dombro 0-2, Jessup 2-6).Rebounds: WAU 28 (Martin 8), CMU 33 (Threatt 8). Turnovers: WAU 16, CMU 15. Assists: WAU 7 (Garner 2), CMU 17 (Speller 5). Steals: WAU 5 (5 with 1), CMU 9 (Jessup 3). Blocked shots: WAU 0, CMU 2 (Baskin, Koonce).Fouls: WAU 18, CMU 15. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. A: n/a.Colorado Mesa 92, Park 37WomenFriday at Massari Arena, Pueblo PARK UNIVERSITY (0-3)Reliford 3-9 3-4 9, Kelly 3-7 2-2 9, Abel 1-2 0-3 2, Markus 0-9 1-2 1, young 0-2 1-2 1, Valencia 2-5 2-4 6, Shroeder 1-3 0-0 3, Hadaway 1-6 0-0 2, Turenne 0-5 2-4 2, Meiner 1-3 0-0 2, Timpone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-52 11-21 37.COLORADO MESA (3-0)Turner 5-8 1-2 11, Anderson 5-5 1-2 11, Martin 4-11 2-2 10, Siemons 4-7 0-0 10, Domgaard 2-2 0-0 5, Cavey 6-8 1-2 13, Deede 6-10 0-0 12, Brooks 4-7 3-4 11, Kravig 2-4 3-4 7, Redding 1-3 0-2 2, Burciaga-Reyes 0-2 0-0 0, Slade 0-3 0-0 0, Geddes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 39-70 11-18 92. Park University 7 5 13 12 — 37Colorado Mesa x26 18 32 16 — 923-pointers: PU 2-13 (Kelly 1-3, Markus 0-3, Schroeder 1-2, Hadaway 0-3, Turenne 0-2), CMU 3-12 (Martin 0-2, Siemons 2-5, Domgaard 1-1, Brooks 0-1, Kravig 0-1, Redding 0-1, Burciaga-Reyes 0-1).Rebounds: PU 30 (Valencia 5), CMU 48 (Brooks 7). Turnovers: PU 26, CMU 15. Assists: PU 4 (Reliford 2), CMU 27 (Kravig 6). Steals: PU 9 (Reliford 3), CMU 13 (Turner 4). Blocked shots: PU 1 (Reliford), CMU 0. Fouls: PU 22, CMU 19. Fouled out: Markus. Technicals: none.A: 68. 