Colorado Mesa 99, Washington Adventist 59

Men

Friday at Paul Wright Gym, Gunnison

WASHINGTON ADVENTIST (2-1)

Flowers 6-16 0-0 13, Liriano 5-8 0-0 11, Murphy 1-4 0-0 2, Pitt 1-7 1-1 3, Garner 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 2-6 2-2 8, Green 0-2 4-6 4, Huff 0-6 1-2 1, Brown 2-7 4-5 9. Totals: 21-64 12-16 59.

COLORADO MESA (3-3)

Threatt 8-12 5-7 22, Johnson 5-7 0-0 13, Baskin 7-12 4-4 19, Small 2-7 0-0 4, Riniker 4-5 2-2 11, Speller 1-2 3-4 6, Koonce 4-5 0-0 9, Dombro 0-2 0-0 0, Jessup 4-9 5-6 15. Totals: 35-61 19-23 99.

Halftime score: Colorado Mesa 45, Washington Adventist 24.

3-pointers: WAU 5-24 (Flowers 1-5, Liriano 1-3, Murphy 0-2, Pitt 0-3, Garner 0-1, Martin 2-6, Green 0-1, Brown 1-3), CMU 10-24 (Bhreatt 1-3, Johnson 3-4, Baskin 1-2, Small 0-3, Riniker 1-1, Speller 1-1, Koonce 1-2, Dombro 0-2, Jessup 2-6).

Rebounds: WAU 28 (Martin 8), CMU 33 (Threatt 8). Turnovers: WAU 16, CMU 15. Assists: WAU 7 (Garner 2), CMU 17 (Speller 5). Steals: WAU 5 (5 with 1), CMU 9 (Jessup 3). Blocked shots: WAU 0, CMU 2 (Baskin, Koonce).

Fouls: WAU 18, CMU 15. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.

A: n/a.

Colorado Mesa 92, Park 37

Women

Friday at Massari Arena, Pueblo

PARK UNIVERSITY (0-3)

Reliford 3-9 3-4 9, Kelly 3-7 2-2 9, Abel 1-2 0-3 2, Markus 0-9 1-2 1, young 0-2 1-2 1, Valencia 2-5 2-4 6, Shroeder 1-3 0-0 3, Hadaway 1-6 0-0 2, Turenne 0-5 2-4 2, Meiner 1-3 0-0 2, Timpone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-52 11-21 37.

COLORADO MESA (3-0)

Turner 5-8 1-2 11, Anderson 5-5 1-2 11, Martin 4-11 2-2 10, Siemons 4-7 0-0 10, Domgaard 2-2 0-0 5, Cavey 6-8 1-2 13, Deede 6-10 0-0 12, Brooks 4-7 3-4 11, Kravig 2-4 3-4 7, Redding 1-3 0-2 2, Burciaga-Reyes 0-2 0-0 0, Slade 0-3 0-0 0, Geddes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 39-70 11-18 92.

Park University 7 5 13 12 — 37

Colorado Mesa x26 18 32 16 — 92

3-pointers: PU 2-13 (Kelly 1-3, Markus 0-3, Schroeder 1-2, Hadaway 0-3, Turenne 0-2), CMU 3-12 (Martin 0-2, Siemons 2-5, Domgaard 1-1, Brooks 0-1, Kravig 0-1, Redding 0-1, Burciaga-Reyes 0-1).

Rebounds: PU 30 (Valencia 5), CMU 48 (Brooks 7). Turnovers: PU 26, CMU 15. Assists: PU 4 (Reliford 2), CMU 27 (Kravig 6). Steals: PU 9 (Reliford 3), CMU 13 (Turner 4). Blocked shots: PU 1 (Reliford), CMU 0.

Fouls: PU 22, CMU 19. Fouled out: Markus. Technicals: none.

A: 68.