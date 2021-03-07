Ethan Menzies perhaps said it best when talking about Colorado Mesa’s feelings going into overtime Saturday night in the RMAC tournament championship game.
“It’s where we live.”
The fourth-ranked Mavericks (21-1) won their sixth overtime game of the season, and their biggest one yet, a 75-74 classic against Colorado School of Mines at Brownson Arena.
“I think it gave us like that second boost of energy, you know, like, we get another five minutes,” senior guard Georgie Dancer said. “That’s what we come back to the bench saying, that’s another five minutes. You know, the game could have been over a second ago, but we get an extra five minutes to prove that we can beat this team. And we’ve done it every single time in overtime so far.”
The West Regional pairings will be announced tonight (8:30 p.m., NCAA.com), but the Mavericks will be the No. 1 seed and receive a much-welcomed first-round bye in the six-team tournament in Golden.
The women’s bracket will be released at 8 p.m., with CMU still in the hunt. Colorado Mines, the No. 1 team in the region, couldn’t play in Saturday’s tournament championship game because of COVID protocols, so Black Hills State won the title in a no-contest and will receive the conference’s automatic bid. It’s possible the Orediggers won’t be able to accept an at-large bid, which could open the door for the Mavericks, who lost 50-47 to Mines in Friday’s semifinals.
Menzies, the tournament MVP with 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, had his moments where he dominated, especially in the second half. For a stretch, the Mavs went to a two-man give-and-go game, with Menzies setting a high screen and rolling to the basket, getting passes from the guards for layups. When he had a bigger defender on him, he used his quickness to drive to the basket.
It helped CMU to an eight-point lead, but the Orediggers (16-2) went to a small lineup and put the game in the hands of their shooters, Brendan Sullivan (22 points) and Kobi Betts (20). The Mavericks countered with their smaller lineup, giving Menzies a breather, and even though CMU contested shots, the Orediggers hit some huge buckets late in regulation.
Mines led by three with less than a minute to play in regulation and had the ball out of bounds with 33 seconds left next to CMU’s bench.
The Mavericks blanketed every Oredigger on the court and caused a 5-second call. With the shot clock running down, Jared Small hit the shot of his career, a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 69-69 with 26 seconds left.
“Honestly, I just knew we needed a 3,” said Small, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. “I was thinking we could get a two and maybe foul and then get it back but in my head I was just like, well, let’s tie this thing up and get it into overtime or maybe get a chance to win the game. I just know my teammates trust me and that just gives me a big boost.”
Mines had a chance to win it in regulation, but Dancer (18 points) blocked Betts’ jumper at the top of the key and Menzies grabbed the rebound.
Down the stretch, CMU’s veterans took over, especially Small and Dancer, both of whom made the all-tournament team, along with Mac Riniker.
“Our young guys are so good, and they’ve been so good all year, I felt like it was time for us to step up and take a little bit of pressure off them,” Small said. “That’s what experience does. We’ve been there before, we’ve been in that exact game before, we’ve been in a lot of games.”
Mesa went inside to Menzies for the first bucket of overtime and Dancer hit a driving layup for a four-point lead. Mines tied it with 2:44 to play and Small was fouled on a defensive rebound with 1:20 remaining.
His two free throws put CMU up 75-73, and with 57 seconds left, Titus Reed was fouled going after an offensive rebound. He made the front end of the one-and-one, and Mines’ Ben Boone rebounded the miss. Sullivan’s jumper just outside the lane hit the rim and Small skied for the rebound. Christopher Speller missed a runner in the lane with 10 seconds left, giving Mines one more chance.
Betts pulled up for his fadeaway jumper, with Dancer getting a hand up, and it ticked off the side of the rim to Small as the horn sounded, giving CMU its third straight conference title, starting with the tournament title last season, then the regular-season and tournament title this season.
“Yeah, he’s going to that step-back shot every time and I blocked it when he tried to hit it in regulation for the game winner, so I knew he’s gonna go right back to it,” Dancer said. “So it’s just a matter if he hits it or not.”
Coach Mike DeGeorge, who was dripping wet after the coaches were doused in the locker room once the Mavs cut down the net, said he thought the shot was a little bit off-line — maybe that was just what he was hoping when it left Betts’ hand.
“We knew that he likes to shoot jump shots, late in the clock,” DeGeorge said. “From my angle it looked like it was off-line so I was feeling OK; I’ve seen him enough that you kind of know if it’s going in when it leaves his hand. I was hoping it didn’t go in and I was hoping we’d get the rebound and then the clock expired before that.
“At that point it’s out of our hands. You just have to trust your players to make plays, and we have good players.”