Ants on a cupcake.
That’s what the Colorado Mesa defense looks like at times — those few times an opponent gets the ball in the attacking third of the soccer field.
“The whole year, once they get the ball to the attacking third, we’re just swarming,” midfielder Joey Joiner said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on, being really hard-working defensively and just attacking them. We don’t want to give them any space because when they we give them space, that’s when they score goals. That’s why the defense is so successful.”
Regis didn’t get many chances Friday night in the RMAC Tournament semifinals, but every time the Rangers threatened, the Mavericks swarmed in and stymied any scoring chance in a 3-1 victory at Maverick Field.
“The way we pressed the ball back tonight was really, really top-notch,” CMU coach Jon Fridal said. “Then when they did break us down, our backs were there to make sure players couldn’t turn, and allowed us, basically, to win the ball back.”
With goalkeeper Brendan Brown directing traffic, the defense turned the Rangers away time and time again. Regis (3-3-0) managed only three shots, two on goal, compared to CMU’s 16 shots, six of which were on goal.
“Our formation is (designed to) help the defense,” defender Gabriel Saturno said. “The whole team works together to get involved. The back line is called defense, but I would call the whole team defense. We did a good job all season defending.”
Regis gave up an own goal 13 minutes, 5 seconds into the game when a defender tried to make a sliding stop in front of the goal and instead directed it into the net.
“Their guy had to make a play and was facing the wrong way and just tucked it away,” Fridal said. “If he didn’t make that play, somebody was going to score it.”
Both Daisuke Takanaka and Alec Fronapfel were in position.
“I was right there and played a 1-2 to Dais,” Fronapfel said. “As soon as he clipped the ball, I saw the defender sliding. I was going behind him, but he clipped the ball in, so yeah, goal for us.”
Less than five minutes later, the Rangers scored only the second goal allowed by the Mavericks this season.
It came on a header by Eric Peter that was too high for even Brown, the Mavericks’ 6-foot-2 keeper, to bat away.
No matter — the Mavericks cashed in on a corner kick, with Saturno directing a header off the back side of the scrum.
“We train to attack the ball off (corners),” Saturno said. “Fortunately, sometimes you can score from the defense.”
Fronapfel sealed it with just less than 25 minutes to play when he took a pass from Joiner, who, along with Isa Trujillo was credited with an assist on Saturno’s goal, and beat the keeper into the lower right corner.
Fronapfel raced to the CMU bench and jumped into his teammates’ arms to celebrate, sensing the Mavericks (6-0-1) were headed to Sunday evening’s championship game against Colorado School of Mines.
“When we were moving the ball from the side it came back to Joey and all the center-backs stepped to Joey and I saw a lane. Joey made a touch and played the ball through and it was a simple finish.”
The Orediggers (6-0-1) defeated Fort Lewis 5-1 in the first semifinal, setting up a championship game against the winners of the two divisions. The Mavs won the Rocky Division, Mines won the Mountain Division, in the delayed, shortened season.
With no regional or national playoffs for soccer because the season was shifted from fall to spring, both teams will be playing for the only championship they can this season.