After taking advantage of six Colorado Mines errors and scoring a dozen unearned runs in the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Colorado Mesa nearly returned the favor in the second game.
Sarah Staudle, though, laced a base hit to center field with two out in the bottom of the ninth to complete the sweep. The Mavericks won the opener 18-0 in five innings and took the second game 9-8.
The Mavericks (6-0, 6-0 RMAC) committed four errors in the second game that led to six unearned runs and fell behind 8-4 after four innings.
Lauren Wedman, who hit a pair of home runs to keep the Mavericks within striking range, reached on a one-out error in the bottom of the seventh, and Ally Distler singled to right. Ellie Smith dropped a single behind first base and Wedman sped home. Ashley Bradford grounded out, scoring Distler, and Nicole Christensen singled to left, getting pinch-runner Aislyn Sharp home with the tying run.
Staudle drove her base hit up the middle and Christensen, who had moved up to second on the throw to the plate trying to get Sharp out, easily scored the winning run.
Wedman, who went 5 for 8 in the doubleheader with eight RBI, is now hitting .591.
Smith went 3 for 4 with four RBI, including a home run, in the first game. Distler hit her first college home run in the opening game, part of CMU’s 11-hit attack. The Mavericks put the game out of reach by scoring five runs in the first inning and eight in the second.
Paige Adair threw her second shutout of the season, scattering five hits and striking out four in the opener. Shea Mauser threw three shutout innings in relief to get the win in the second game.
Baseball
All 19 position players who got into the game had at least one hit in the Mavericks’ 29-1 rout of Adams State in the RMAC opener.
The Mavericks (4-1, 1-0 RMAC) got a first-inning home run from Matt Turner, then scored seven runs in the second inning. CMU scored in all but two innings despite going two deep at every position, and playing three different left fielders. Only three players didn’t score for the Mavericks, who pounded out 33 hits.
Jordan Stubbings hit a pair of two-run home runs, Haydn McGeary went 2 for 4 with a double and a home run and drove in seven runs and Blaine Demello, who pinch hit in the sixth inning before taking over at second base, went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs.
Stevenson Reynolds, a freshman from Palisade, went 3 for 3, hitting a leadoff single in the top of the seventh, then added doubles in each of the eighth and ninth innings.
Trevin Reynolds picked up his second win of the season, throwing four shutout innings, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out four.
Women’s Wrestling
Marissa Gallegos placed second in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling championships, losing the 123-pound championship match by technical fall.
The Mavericks placed fourth as a team with 97 points. McKendree won with 209 points.
Gallegos won her first three matches by either technical fall or pin but fell behind 6-0 in the first period of the title match against Cheyenne Sisenstein of King University.
Tristan Kelly placed third at 170 pounds, recording a 12-0 technical fall over Nia Krosdale of King. Kelly lost a 6-3 decision to McKendree’s Joye Levendusky in the semifinals.
Jennesis Martinez placed fourth at 101 pounds, Anja Tschohl was eighth at 116 pounds, Elizabeth Miller was seventh at 123, Kaylee Lacy sixth at 143, Zoe Gress seventh at 155 and Isabeau Shalack sixth at 191 pounds.
Beach Volleyball
Ashton Reece and Sabrina VanDeList’s victory at No. 5 broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Mavericks a 3-2 victory over the University of Utah in the Mavs’ first home beach match.
In the second dual between the teams, the Mavericks swept the Utes, winning 5-0. CMU got three-set victories from Holly Schmidt and Maddi Foutz at No 1, Macie Lachemann and Savannah Spitzer at No. 2 and Hahni Johnson and Sierra Hunt at No. 3.
Tennis
Moises Cure won his No. 4 singles match in three sets but the Mavericks dropped another dual in its opening weekend in the Pacific West Conference 6-1 to Azusa Pacific.
Cure won 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-4. Steven Howe and Jandre Van Wyk won their No. 2 doubles match 7-6 (7-5).
The women’s team was swept 7-0, losing every match in straight sets against a team CMU coach Dan MacDonald called one of the most athletic teams the Mavs have ever faced.