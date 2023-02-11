agate CMU tennis results, Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Nebraska-Kearney 7, Colorado Mesa 0Friday at Kearney, Neb.WomenSinglesNo. 1 — Melisa Becerra, UNK, def. Makenna Livingston 3-6, 6-2 (11-9); No. 2 — Jazmin Zamorano, UNK, def. Macy Richards 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Narinda Ranaivo, UNK, def. Halle Romero 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Alexis Bernthal, UNK, def. Julianna Campos 6-1, 6-2; No. 5 — Masha Hatouka, UNK, def. Paige Furin 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 — Merci Hood, UNK, def. Kristen Thomas 2-6, 7-5 (10-5)DoublesNo. 1 — Zamorano/Becerra, UNK, def. Livingston/Richards 6-4; No. 2 — Hatouka/Ranaivo, UNK, def Romero/Furin 6-1; No. 3 — Bernthal/Hood, UNK, def. Campos/Thomas 6-1Colorado Mesa 7, Doane 0Friday at Kearney, Neb.MenSinglesNo. 1 — Tyler Landen, CMU, def. Jorge Chevez 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; No. 2 — William Leschig, CMU, def. Jose Purizala 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Emil Hultman, CMU, def. Esteban Gutierrez 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 — Jorge Abreu, CMU, def. Federico Infante 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); No. 5 — Jandre VanWyk, CMU, def. Diego Infante 6-2, 6-3; No. 6 — Diogo Manzano, CMU, def. Domat Beke 6-0, 6-0DoublesNo. 1 — Landen/VanWyk, CMU, def. Chevez/Purizala 6-4; No. 2 — Infante/Infante, DC, def. Leschig/Manzano 6-4; No. 3 — Abreu/Tegan Hartman, CMU, def. Gutierrez/Beke 6-2Colorado Mesa 7, Hastings 0WomenSinglesNo. 1 — Macy Richards, CMU, def. Theresa Price 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Julianna Campos, CMU, def. Sasha Richards 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 — Paige Furin, CMU, def. Samantha Worthington 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Kristen Thomas, CMU, def. Paige Willcoxon 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 — Delia Maier, CMU, def. Emma Markle 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 — Jane Steur, CMU, def. Jena Davison 6-1, 6-0DoublesNo. 1 — Makenna Livingston/Richards, CMU, def. Price/Willcoxon 6-0; No. 2 — Halle Romero/Furin, CMU, def. Richards/Worthington 6-4; No. 3 — Campos/Thomas, CMU, def. Markle/Maddie Ketchen 6-0Colorado Mesa 7, Hastings 0MenSinglesNo. 1 — William Leschig, CMU, def. Nick Smeltzer 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — Jorge Abreu, CMU, def. Ryan Hunter 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Jandre VanWyk, CMU, def. Thane Waite 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 — Diogo Manzano, CMU, def. Evan Franke 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 — Henry Scheck, CMU, def. Ethan Mins 6-0, 6-1; No. 6 — Tegan Hartman, CMU, def. Agustin Lopez 6-0, 6-0DoublesNo. 1 — Leschig/Manzano, CMU, def. Smeltzer/Franke 6-4; No. 2 — Abreu/Hartman, CMU def. Mins/Lopez 6-1; No. 3 — Scheck/Emil Hultman, CMU, def. Waite/Hunter 6-1 