Taylor Wagner challenged the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team Saturday night. The challenge had nothing to do with missing shots — it was all about defense.
“Defense was one thing we talked about, we hadn’t had a quarter all year where we held a team to single digits (scoring),” Wagner said after the Mavericks’ 78-28 rout of Chadron State. “We did it three times tonight. That’s what we want to see. We talked about need one or two of those every game to put us in a good position.”
The No. 24 Mavericks gave up 11 points in the first quarter (they scored 23). After that, the Eagles (0-1, 0-1 RMAC) scored six, four and seven points in the final three quarters.
Up 39-17 after a 3-pointer by Kylyn Rigsby with 4:31 to play in the second quarter, the Mavericks shut out Chadron the rest of the quarter and the first 7:55 of the third quarter.
By the time the Eagles scored, the Mavericks (3-1, 3-1) had built a 41-point lead.
The night after CMU made only three of 17 3-pointers, the Mavs hit 12 of 31. Rigsby led the Mavs with 18 points, hitting four of seven from the arc, Kelsey Siemons made five and scored 17 points, with Dani Turner adding 16 points and Natalie Bartle 11.
Chadron State shot only 21.4% from the field, leading to 50 CMU rebounds.
“They had a lot of fun playing defense and getting out and running,” Wagner said. “I’m proud of them. Even in games we won, we looked lost on defense and we challenged them today, told them Black Hills looked like us on defense, that looked like Maverick defense, where you don’t make mistakes and even if you do, you cover it up and help each other. They came out and put it on them.”
Men
It took 10 extra minutes, but the Mavericks came up with some big plays in crucial situations to hold off Chadron State 77-68 in double overtime to remain undefeated.
“I’m proud of how hard our guys fought on the road and kept battling until we figured things out,” coach Mike DeGeorge said.
The No. 22 Mavericks (4-0, 4-0 RMAC) led by four with 1:39 left in regulation, but Chadron (1-1, 1-1) pulled within two, then trapped Reece Johnson in the backcourt on the inbounds pass and caused him to travel. Marcus Jefferson drove for a layup with 10 seconds left to tie the game, and Georgie Dancer’s driving layup with six seconds left was no good.
In the first overtime, Johnson’s layup with 2:02 to play put CMU up 65-60, but a Chadron jumper and a 3-pointer with less than a minute to play sent it to a second overtime.
Ethan Menzies, who finished with 22 points, got a pretty pass from Dancer on a basket cut for a layup 30 seconds into the second overtime. CMU went up five after a free throw by Trevor Baskin and a jumper from Johnson.
Up 72-68 with 36 seconds left, the Mavericks forced a turnover, and on the inbounds play, Christopher Speller went deep for an open layup with 30 seconds remaining, sealing the victory.
Johnson had 12 points and Dancer 10 in a game that was physical from the opening tip. Chadron State, much improved over last season, committed 25 fouls, playing tight defense on the ball and challenging shots in the paint. Mesa outscored the Eagles 44-38 in the paint, and had an 18-0 advantage on fast break points.
“It was a gritty effort, even thought it wasn’t pretty,” DeGeorge said. “We’re learning as we go.”