A reminder at halftime of the game keys helped the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team erase an 11-point deficit Tuesday night against No. 14 Western Colorado.
The Mavericks, despite leading by three with less than two minutes to play, couldn’t hold off the Mountaineers down the stretch, losing 53-51.
Western’s Samantha Coleman hit a layup with 1:03 to play to cut CMU’s lead to one after Natalie Bartle missed a driving layup.
On Mesa’s next possession, Kelsey Siemons turned the ball over, and with 16 seconds to play, Kylyn Rigsby fouled Hannah Cooper, who made one free throw to put Western up two.
After a timeout, the Mavericks got Siemons open at the top of the key for a 3-pointer with nine seconds left, which rimmed out. Rigsby grabbed the offensive rebound but didn’t have a shot. She got the ball back to Siemons, whose quick shot at the buzzer missed.
“We had the look we wanted on that last play and it just rimmed out,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “I thought the girls battled that second half and did a phenomenal job.
“Turnovers killed us, 18 turnovers, we killed ourselves and shot 62% at the line. In a tight game you have to be able to shoot better than that. But it was a one-possession game and we got a great look. It was probably the best look we had all day.”
In the matchup of two of the top three defensive teams in the RMAC, neither team shot the ball well. The Mavericks (11-5, 11-5 RMAC) shot only 26.3% from the field and made only two of 13 shots in the fourth quarter. Western shot only 29% and had its roughest quarter in the third, making only three of 16 shots as the Mavericks made their move.
Bartle led CMU with 15 points and Rigsby added 14, but CMU got only four points off the bench, all from freshman guard Sophie Hadad, and had twice as many turnovers as assists.
“We got in foul trouble the first half and really in that first half they beat us on one-on-one stuff,” Wagner said. “We talked (at halftime) about what we talked about before the game and the keys we needed to accomplish. We contested shots, stayed out of foul trouble, hit some shots, rebounded and that gave us confidence.”