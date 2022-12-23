Mesa County received 5,079 applications from Nov. 1 of last year to April 30 for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
As of Tuesday, it already had received 3,203 applications for this heating season, said Chris Stone, the county’s LEAP outreach employee.
Higher natural gas and electric bills are hitting customers hard this winter, adding to other inflationary impacts.
“Across the board people’s bills are going up. I’ve had about 10 people come to me with disconnect notices, (looking) for the state to intervene,” he said.
In such cases, the federally funded, state LEAP program, administered to a degree locally by the county, can put a 10-day hold on disconnects of utility service while an attempt is made to help the customer through the program.
Stone, who is in his second year working in LEAP outreach, said that people this year are in a tight spot, trying to prioritize their spending as they struggle with overall inflation, and specifically higher utility prices even as their energy usage increases in winter.
Between money and holiday stress, “A lot of our fellow community members are going through some stress, for sure,” he said.
Cindy Schonhaut is the director of the Colorado Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate, a state agency that represents residential, small business and agricultural utility customers in electric and natural gas proceedings before the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
She said she’s been receiving more voicemails and emails from people concerned about high bills since the start of this month than she remembers getting in whole years during her nine years on the job.
“They are seeing a doubling, at least, of their (November) gas bills from the same month a year ago,” she said.
Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy — Colorado, said specific customers might have seen higher or lower bills, but in Colorado, Xcel’s average residential natural gas customer got a bill of about $144 for November, up from $91 a year earlier.
He said that’s largely driven by the wholesale price of natural gas, which makes up the largest portion of customers’ bills.
“Those costs have been high, particularly as compared to November of last year,” he said.
Schonhaut said of natural gas commodity prices, “Right now they’re extremely high.”
In November, the federal Energy Information Administration said it expected natural gas spot prices as measured at the benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana to average above $6 per million British thermal units this winter, the highest since the winter of 2009-10. The price had fallen below $2 in 2020 but reached nearly $9 in August.
Kenney said it’s important to know that the cost of natural gas is passed on to customers without a markup by Xcel.
“Our customers are paying essentially what we pay,” he said.
Schonhaut said the commodity price of natural gas is one part of the bill that customers pay, with the other consisting of the revenues utilities can collect from customers for capital investments such as pipelines. Some of that covers expense, and in the case of for-profit utilities like Xcel that are regulated by the PUC, some of it goes to profits.
The PUC approved an increase in Xcel’s gas rate in October, so it hit people’s bills starting in November, also contributing to the higher bills, she said.
Gas costs also affect people’s electricity bills due to the cost of power generation by gas-fired plants. And Kenney said that due to some challenges Xcel is facing with deliveries of coal, it has been conserving coal supplies, which has led to more use of gas.
Kenney said Xcel electricity customers will see benefits over the long haul from Xcel’s deployment of more and more wind- and solar-powered energy. It plans to retire the last of its coal-fired power generation in Colorado by the end of 2030, but envisions natural gas likely continuing to be one source of power generation beyond that, as Xcel turns more heavily toward renewable sources and energy storage projects.
Schonhaut is especially worried about what the latest cold front that hit Colorado this week might mean for people’s utility bills.
“We are very concerned about them being able to stay warm and safe and not have a huge gas billing coming the next month, especially because of the (bill) increases we’re seeing.”
Xcel also has filed a request with the PUC to increase electric rates, right on the heels of the gas rate increase, Schonhaut said. And it also has said it will file another rate case for a gas increase because the PUC didn’t approve all of the increase it previously had sought.
“The majority of Xcel’s electric customers also get gas from them, so those customers, those households, will have a double whammy” of increases for both services, she said.
Kenney said he expects the proposed increase for electric customers would be about 8.2%, or an average of about $7 a month. He said Xcel likely will file another gas rate case next year.
Schonhaut said that with 7% inflation, particularly low-income households that are really struggling are tightening their belts financially.
“When faced with inflation, (Xcel) doesn’t believe in doing that, apparently,” she said.
Kenney acknowledged that any rate increase isn’t welcome for customers and can be difficult, especially for low-income customers.
“We are doing all the things that we can internally to make sure we are spending our customers’ dollars appropriately,” he said.
He said Xcel needs money to maintain the safety and reliability of its utility systems and pursue its clean-energy goals.
He added, “Ultimately, the financial health of the company is beneficial to our customers.”
That health lets Xcel issue debt and equity at a better rate, keeping the cost of borrowing money and issuing equity the lowest possible, he said.
He noted that Xcel buys and stores natural gas before the winter heating season, and contracts for gas in advance at a set price, in an effort to avoid having to buy gas on the spot market, potentially at a high price.
“Even taking all those steps we do occasionally continue to need to buy on the spot market,” he said.
Xcel was among utilities forced to buy gas at sky-high rates in February 2021 during a deep freeze that caused blackouts in Texas. Both gas and electric customers in Colorado currently are paying a commodity charge to let Xcel recover that cost, over what Kenney said is about 30-month period to keep the monthly impact lower for customers.
Xcel also provides wholesale power to Grand Valley Power, a local electric cooperative. Grand Valley Power enacted a fuel cost adjustment for its members related to Xcel’s higher gas costs resulting from the February 2021 freeze, but that adjustment ended earlier this year.
Also earlier this year, it implemented a time-of-use rate structure with higher costs for usage from 4 to 9 p.m. and lower costs the rest of the day.
“Our members can save money by shifting their energy use to those off-peak hours,” said Rita Sanders, a spokeswoman for Grand Valley Power.
Qualifying households can get help through the LEAP program if they are struggling to pay their utility bills. Family household incomes must be no higher than 60% of the state median income to be eligible. Income-qualified assistance also is available through Energy Outreach Colorado.
More information on LEAP may be found at cdhs.colorado.gov/leap or obtained by calling 1-866-432-8435. Stone also encouraged people wanting more information or facing a utility disconnect to visit him at the main Mesa County Human Services building at 510 29½Road.
Kenney said Xcel also has energy-assistance programs and programs to help people conserve energy, and he encouraged people to call Xcel or go to its website if they are looking for help.
“We want our customers to know we are here for them,” Kenney said.
Schonhaut said her office’s website, https://occ.colorado.gov/, also has information on saving money on energy while staying warm, and also offers winter heating safety tips.
