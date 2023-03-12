Businesses and schools around the country are celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. To recognize the importance of the trades and support businesses who need skilled tradespeople, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) and Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) lowered the cost of tuition for those pursuing a CTE degree.

"The Learn for Less initiative has helped me because I'm paying for my own college, so in addition to my FAFSA and whatever money they give, it's helped me a lot," said WCCC welding student Timberly Gonzales.