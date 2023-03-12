Businesses and schools around the country are celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. To recognize the importance of the trades and support businesses who need skilled tradespeople, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) and Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) lowered the cost of tuition for those pursuing a CTE degree.
"The Learn for Less initiative has helped me because I'm paying for my own college, so in addition to my FAFSA and whatever money they give, it's helped me a lot," said WCCC welding student Timberly Gonzales.
Although the Grand Valley has a robust economy, there are still many challenges. People have been contending with uncertainty surrounding inflation and a highly-priced housing market.
Meanwhile, skilled laborers are reaching retirement, and since the pandemic, employers have struggled to find and keep qualified workers. Last semester, CMU and WCCC came up with an idea to assuage these issues.
CMU launched an initiative called Learn for Less, which makes CTE courses more affordable. This was started during the Fall 2022 semester, and the initiative cuts tuition costs by 40 percent for all CTE programs.
There are many career options for CTE students, such as health science, business, finance, STEM careers, agriculture, law, construction and manufacturing.
“My goal is to help people while staying physically fit, being outdoors and enjoying life. I initially stepped into the Wildland Fire Management program because I thought that that would cross off all the boxes,” said WCCC EMT and Wildland Fire Management student Jeffrey Fiantaca. “I had to have ankle surgery, and the Learn for the Less program let me continue going to school while paying off the ankle surgery. If it wasn’t for that, I might have dropped out of school or gone into debt.”
