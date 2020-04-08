Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Texas 8, Colorado 6: After the Rangers scored two runs off German Marquez in the top of the first inning, the Rockies responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Colorado (4-7) led 6-4 after the fourth inning, but Jairo Diaz allowed two runs in the sixth inning and Scott Oberg gave up a pair of runs in the eighth to allow Texas to rally. Marquez struck out eight in five innings. Trevor Story was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a stolen base. Both of David Dahl’s hits were doubles and Tony Wolters drove in three runs with a double.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 8, Texas 6: The Rangers jumped on Marquez for five runs in the first three innings, including a two-run home run by Shin-Soo Choo in the second inning. Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth, the Rockies (5-6) started to rally. Daniel Murphy, who finished 3 for 4, hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot, to cut the lead to 5-2.
Colorado scored two runs in the fifth and tied the score in the sixth when Wolters’ one-out, RBI triple scored Murphy, who had doubled to lead off the inning. In the seventh, the Rockies scored three runs off Rafael Montero. Murphy had an RBI single with two outs and Wolters drove him home with an RBI double. Carlos Estevez got the win and Diaz earned his fourth save.