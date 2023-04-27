Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Colorado Vintners expanding its production facility

Colorado Vintners Winemaker Richard McDonald and wife Aly McDonald hosting a wine tasting.

A Palisade winery is expanding its space to grow its own winemaking and make it easier for smaller producers to get into the industry.

Colorado Vintners is building out more warehouse and production space at the back of its building on G Road across from Palisade High School.

Construction on new addition for added warehouse space is on going at Colorado Vintners.
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Colorado Vintners co-owner Richard McDonald shows the many barrels of wine in the cramped warehouse area. With a larger production facility, the business will offer custom grape crushing and make staff available to help producers through the winemaking process.

